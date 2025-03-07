Oregon's Dakorien Moore and Ethan Feaster share their reaction to Keelon Russell's IG dump

Alabama signee Keelon Russell recently posted a collection of images on Instagram, which showed key moments from his high school football career. It included snapshots of him training in the gym, practicing on the field and delivering precise throws.

Among those who engaged with the post were former Duncanville High School teammate and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, along with standout DeSoto High School (Texas) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.

Image via Ig@_pres1dentkee

Russell, a four-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, is ranked No. 81 in the 2025 class by ESPN and the No. 15 prospect in the state. Initially committed to SMU, he flipped to Alabama following the arrival of Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan. According to the 247Sports Composite, Russell is the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class.

Since enrolling at Alabama in January, Russell has participated in spring practices, competing alongside Ty Simpson and Austin Mack in an early quarterback battle. DeBoer, addressing the media after a recent practice, spoke highly of Russell’s potential.

“He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring,” Kalen DeBoer said on Monday, via On3. “But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us.”

Meanwhile, Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville, remains committed to Oregon and has been turning heads with standout performances. Feaster, another top talent, continues to shine at DeSoto.

Keelon Russell gaining strength as he competes for Alabama's starting QB role

With Jalen Milroe headed to the NFL draft, Alabama's QB battle for 2025 features three contenders: freshman Keelon Russell, redshirt junior Ty Simpson and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, who transferred from Washington with Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

Russell has already added muscle since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Originally listed at 175 pounds during recruitment, he now weighs 193 pounds. DeBoer acknowledged the importance of Alabama’s strength program for early enrollees like Russell.

“I saw him last summer, and saw him in person for one game last fall. He’s in pads and all that for that time, too. He looks good right now, strong and moves around,” DeBoer said. “He’s a good all-around athlete. The weight program for him is certainly — any new guy is gonna be critical. It’s good to get that first phase under the belt, that’s why being an early enrollee is so important.

“Now, even through the spring, the reason we go every other day and not back-to-back ever is so we can get big days of lifting in. Really at minimum three times a week."

At Duncanville High School, he threw for over 4,100 yards and 55 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes, adding 321 rushing yards and three scores.

