Oregon's Dakorien Moore shares 1-word reaction to Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.'s IG dump with Vikings RB Aaron Jones and 2026 classmates 

Dakorien Moore, an Oregon wide receiver commit, had a brief response to Ohio State pledge Chris Henry Jr.'s latest Instagram post. Henry, a standout 2026 prospect, uploaded a black-and-white photo series featuring himself, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, and fellow recruits from his class.

Henry's caption, simply "Grateful," quickly caught attention, and among the reactions, Moore left a single word showcasing the bond elite recruits share.

"Fam," Moore wrote.

Henry, a premier class of 2026 wide receiver from Withrow University High School in Cincinnati, became Ohio State’s first commitment for the cycle.

Son of former West Virginia and NFL receiver Chris Henry, the younger Henry committed to Ohio State on July 28, 2023. However, Oregon remains actively pursuing him to flip his commitment.

With former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly departing for the Las Vegas Raiders, competing schools may see an opportunity to sway him. Henry made another trip to Oregon for Junior Day last week, where top recruits gain deeper insight into the Ducks’ program.

Speaking to 247 Sports, he acknowledged Oregon’s rising appeal:

“My interest in Oregon is definitely up there. I would put them right behind Ohio State.”

During his visit, Henry built a strong connection with receivers coach Junior Adams and appreciated the team atmosphere in Eugene.

“When I was up there, I got to talk to Coach Lanning, Coach Adams, and Coach Stein. Their message to me was that I’m a priority for them and that they’re not going to give up,” Henry said.

Chris Henry Jr. receives offer from Colorado amid active recruitment

Class of 2026 wide receiver and current Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. announced on Saturday that he has received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes. Ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings, Henry stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds.

Despite committing to Ohio State in July, he remains open to other opportunities, having recently visited Oregon and USC. Colorado is now among three Big 12 programs yet to secure a commitment in the 2026 cycle.

Ohio State recently promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator following Chip Kelly’s departure to the NFL. Since taking charge of the Buckeyes’ wide receiver unit in 2018, Hartline has produced NFL standouts like Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I love this move,” Henry told On3's Hayes Fawcett. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Despite pledging to Ohio State, Chris Henry Jr. has continued exploring other programs. Since his commitment, he has taken official visits to Penn State (Sept. 2, 2023), Oregon (Nov. 9), and USC (Nov. 16).

