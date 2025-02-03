Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba retiring? Debunking viral rumor around Seahawks WR's future

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will still play in the NFL in the 2025 season. However, he should not be expected to emulate Trey Burton, Jauan Jennings, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in throwing passes to others.

After Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver seemignly announced on his social media that he was retiring:

But four minutes later, he clarified this by saying that it was from playing quarterback:

Still, at least one media outlet thought it was real, even though it was not:

The saga is a reference to a hilariously bad play during the final play of the flag football game. With the NFC comfortably leading the AFC 76 to 57, Smith-Njigba took a snap at QB from Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield and was promptly intercepted by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned the ball for a touchdown.

Smith-Njigba did catch a touchdown from Jared Goff in the second quarter of the game.

Recapping the last time Jaxon Smith-Njigba did a trick play

That would not be his first time doing a trick play in the NFL however. Back in the Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons in October, Jaxon Smith-Njigba did succeed in one.

With five minutes and 18 seconds left in the second half, Geno Smith took the snap and tossed the ball to him. He then flung it towards DK Metcalf, who gained 35 yards on the reception.

It was the Seahawks' first successful "receiver-to-receiver" play since Golden Tate found Sidney Rice for a touchdown against the New York Jets in 2012, and first completion by a receiver since Doug Baldwin found quarterback Russell WIlson for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles four years later.

It was also the first completion by a non-quarterback in franchise history since 2017, when punter Jon Ryan did a shovel pass to tight end and fellow Canadian Luke Willson for a four-yard loss against, interestingly enough, the Falcons (defensive end Grady Jarrett made the tackle).

After that game, Smith-Njigba told reporters:

“That play call, when I’m throwing it, I just say, ‘I don’t care.’ I’m just about to throw it, give my playmakers a chance, really. I don’t care. I’m going to throw the ball and make a play.”

He would finish the 2024 season with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

