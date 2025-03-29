The Oregon Ducks suffered a major recruiting loss when four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui announced his decommitment on Tuesday. The standout from Mater Dei High School had originally committed to Oregon in October after visiting the program for its matchup against Ohio State.

Ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 100 overall recruit in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Topui was expected to be a force on the Ducks' defensive line.

Following his decommitment, speculation has intensified regarding Topui’s next move. Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltflong weighed in on the situation, emphasizing USC’s rising influence in his recruitment:

"Oregon's not going to go away on Tomuhini Topui. While USC is clearly trending following his decommitment, the Ducks are still in the mix. Oregon initially secured his commitment in the fall, and though he has since visited USC multiple times and shown strong interest in staying close to home, this recruitment remains fluid. Programs like Miami could also enter the picture, but Oregon isn’t backing down. The Ducks will continue to battle for Topui all the way to the early signing period."

USC, bolstered by new general manager Chad Bowden, has prioritized recruiting California talent.

"I think the '26 class is the best class that California has had in two decades," Bowden said.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class currently features eight commitments, including five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. The group also includes four-star prospects such as offensive tackle Kodi Greene (California), running back Tradarian Ball (Texas), defensive lineman Tony Cumberland (Oregon), linebacker Tristan Phillips (California), and safety Xavier Lherisse (Florida).

Rounding out the class are three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala (Oregon) and edge rusher Dutch Horisk (California).

Sam Ngata, son of Oregon legend Haloti Ngata, eyes Ducks as dream school

Class of 2027 linebacker and wide receiver Sam Ngata attended the 2025 Polynesian Bowl National Combine Showcase in Las Vegas, joining top prospects looking to elevate their recruitment.

The Olympus High School (Utah) athlete is the son of Oregon great Haloti Ngata and has already expressed interest in following his father’s path to Eugene.

Though currently unrated by 247Sports, Ngata holds offers from Utah, which extended an offer in February 2024, and San Diego State, which followed in January 2025. He has yet to take unofficial visits but hopes his versatility on both sides of the ball attracts more interest.

Last season, Ngata recorded 12 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns—both scored in a 33–10 win over East. He missed the first five games due to Utah’s high school transfer rules. Defensively, he added four tackles. He also competes in basketball and track.

His father, Haloti Ngata, was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. A five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Ngata Sr. remains one of Oregon’s most decorated players.

