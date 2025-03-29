Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Saturday. The Celtics have been excellent this season and hold the second seed (54-19) in the Eastern Conference. Their opponents, the Spurs, are struggling and hold the 13th seed (31-41) in the Western Conference.

Ad

Coming into this game, the Celtics are on a roll, having won seven games in a row. They are also 9-1 over their last 10 games and will surely make things difficult for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have fallen apart since De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama went down with injuries. They have lost two games in a row and will try and avoid a third on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Celtics-Spurs game on Saturday will air on NBA TV and NBC Sports Boston. It will go live at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-714) vs. Spurs (+500)

Odds: Celtics (-12.5) vs. Spurs (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o229.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u229.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Celtics last faced the Spurs on Feb. 12. Boston won that game 116-103, following a stellar outing by Jason Tatum. Tatum recorded 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Kristaps Porzingis was also key, recording 29 points and six rebounds.

The Spurs fought back and were led by De’Aaron Fox, who recorded a team-high 23 points and also poured in five assists. Victor Wembanyama recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Ad

Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Celtics have all their stars available. Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Fox and Wembanyama, as their seasons are already over. San Antonio couldn’t defeat Boston with its star duo the previous time and will likely struggle to do so without them.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup

Ad

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Jrue Holiday | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | SG: Stephon Castle | SF: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Jason Tatum has been consistent during this final stretch of the season as he and the Celtics try and close the season out on top. He has averaged 25.8 points, 7.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds over his last five outings. As such, it could pay off to bet on him to surpass his points prop of 25.5.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has lost a step since the final stretch of the season began. He is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games and has looked rusty lately. With his form in mind, it could pay off to bet on Brown going under his points prop of 19.5 against the Spurs.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Boston Celtics are simply too strong and have too much momentum to drop a game to a struggling San Antonio team. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis will be too much to handle for the under-equipped Spurs on Saturday. Expect the Celtics to win this game by a comfortable margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback