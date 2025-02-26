Oregon safety Trey McNutt and commit Kendre Harrison share their reaction to 4-star Xavier Lherisse's commitment to Dan Lanning's team

Oregon's secondary received a major boost with the addition of four-star safety Xavier Lherisse, who announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, is the first defensive back pledge for Oregon’s 2026 recruiting cycle and the 10th overall commitment under coach Dan Lanning.

Following his announcement, current Oregon safety Trey McNutt, a top target in the 2025 class, acknowledged Lherisse’s decision with a simple duck emoji, reflecting unity within the program.

Meanwhile, 2025 Oregon tight end commit Kendre Harrison warmly welcomed Lherisse, commenting:

"Welcome home fam❤️."

Lherisse had an array of elite programs vying for his talent, including Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Clemson and Ole Miss. However, Oregon’s persistent recruitment efforts, particularly under defensive backs coach Chris Hampton, made the difference.

His ranking varies across platforms, sitting at No. 326 nationally and No. 27 among safeties per the On3 Industry rankings, while 247Sports Composite places him at No. 407 overall and the No. 33 safety.

Lherisse’s relationship with Oregon began to take shape after visiting Eugene last October when the Ducks played Michigan State.

“It was super good Coach Hampton is a great guy, so just being able to talk to him a lot was cool,” he told ScoopDuck. “Talking with Coach Lanning was special and having my parents there with me made it better just hearing his plan and what he has going on for Oregon was super awesome.”

Oregon prioritized Lherisse heavily, as demonstrated by staff members traveling across the country to see him during the January contact period. He now joins fellow Florida standouts Ziyare Addison and Gavin Nix in the Ducks’ pipeline.

Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse became the Oregon Ducks' 10th pledge in their 2026 recruiting class. Lherisse’s decision was heavily influenced by his visit to Eugene last season.

Reflecting on his experience, he shared with On3’s Steve Wiltfong:

“Oregon is just different. I went out there for a game this past season and they shot up to the top of my list. They treat me like a priority and I love that. Coach Lanning and the whole staff have developed relationships with my family, which I really appreciate.”

Oregon’s recruiting class remains ranked No. 2 nationally, trailing only USC, which recently flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from the Ducks. However, Oregon continues to push for top talent, with five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell set for visits in the coming weeks.

Lherisse joins a stacked 2026 class featuring recruits like Tony Cumberland, Bott Mulitalo and Tristan Phillips, further strengthening Dan Lanning’s elite group.

