“Oregon in shambles”: CFB fans react as analyst predicts Georgia to land No. 1 overall recruit Jackson Cantwell

The race for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the top overall recruit in the 2026 class, is nearing its conclusion, with the highly coveted lineman set to announce his decision on May 13.

While Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State remain in the mix, momentum has shifted dramatically in recent weeks — and Georgia appears to be emerging as the clear leader.

On3 national analyst Steve Wiltfong recently placed a 60% confidence pick in favor of Georgia landing the elite prospect, signaling a major surge by the Bulldogs.

“I think as Jackson Cantwell’s decision winds down, programs are having their final conversations with the blue-chipper, his family and agency and the intel suggests that the Bulldogs have come back in a big way over the last couple weeks,” Wiltfong said.

Though Oregon and Miami were once seen as frontrunners — bolstered by strong NIL efforts — fans are now reacting with dismay.

“Oregon & Miami in absolute shambles right now 🤣😂,” one fan posted.

Another added:

“Mario takes who he wants I heard.”

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans expressed their reactions:

"Did he not see how bad that OL was last season bad decision," a fan quipped.

"Doesn’t matter who he signs with kids just gonna transfer after 1 year for more money anyways," another said.

Expand Tweet

"And he’ll be in the portal next cycle because of speeding tickets," a fan remarked.

The Bulldogs’ success is rooted in a longstanding connection. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has been instrumental in building a strong relationship with Cantwell.

“I’d say Stacy Searels is probably the guy I’ve talked to the most out of the o-line room,” Cantwell noted. “I know basically everything I need to know about their O-line room from what I’ve seen so far.”

Cantwell’s projected NIL valuation hovers around $1.5 million, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Jackson Cantwell pushes commitment to May 13, schedules final visit to Georgia

Elite offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has moved his highly anticipated college commitment to May 13, delaying the decision originally set for April 30. He also added a final unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10, signaling that the Bulldogs remain very much in contention.

Still, Oregon isn’t backing down. The Ducks will host Cantwell for a multi-day visit this weekend — his second time in Eugene after attending Nike Nationals last summer.

“I've been needing to get back to Oregon just to kind of confirm things,” Cantwell said, as per Springfield News-Leader.

Cantwell, a standout at Nixa High School (MO), is also a top-ranked throwing prospect, recently recording the nation’s best spring shot put mark. However, he downplayed track’s role in his decision.

“That’s not something I’m really considering in my recruiting process,” he said. “They’re paying you to play football. I want to make sure I can come in, learn as much as I can and try to be the best football player I can be.”

Oregon’s recent success under Dan Lanning, including a No. 1 seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff, remains a strong draw.

“There's a good argument that Dan Lanning is my favorite coach I've met so far,” Cantwell said. “I think A’lique Terry does a great job relating to the kids and teaching.”

Cantwell’s upcoming visit to Eugene for Oregon’s spring game — his second overall and first to Autzen Stadium in a game-day atmosphere — was seen as a potential turning point for the Ducks.

