Overtime Elite adds Dynamic Prep as ninth team ahead of 2025 season

Dynamic Prep has officially announced that the program will join Overtime Elite (OTE) as their ninth team. The team will compete under a new, branded name for OTE games, which will be revealed soon. The program will continue to play under its original name for non-league games.

On Friday, Dynamic Prep School's official account, in collaboration with Jermaine O'Neal Sr., released a statement about the decision.

Dynamic Prep is a high school basketball program based in Irving, Texas, currently in its third year. In 2025, their team reached the finals at Chipotle National and defeated the last two national champions along the way. However, they lost the finals to the Columbus Explorers.

Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal coaches the team. Speaking about this partnership, he said:

“We are excited to join Overtime Elite’s league as we’ve had some great success early on and see this as an opportunity to continue to grow our program. The competition, resources and exposure that OTE provides are second to none, and we are eager to begin this new partnership this season.”

Marcus Spears Jr. and Ryan Hampton are two of the program's top players. Both are ranked in the top 10 for the class of 2027 and will return this season.

OTE founder and CEO Dan Porter welcomed the addition, he said:

“Dynamic Prep is an excellent basketball program that will continue to elevate the already high level competition at OTE. We know their focus on player development and overall basketball fundamentals is in line with our ethos at Overtime Elite.”

This move is a huge step for both Dynamic Prep and Overtime Elite.

What does this mean for Dynamic Prep?

Joining OTE allows Dynamic Prep to compete for two major championships: the OTE Championship and the Chipotle National Championship. This means more exposure and competition against the best teams and players in high school basketball.

OTE games are broadcast globally. In Season 4 alone, the league earned 2.2 billion views and 684 million minutes watched across all platforms. The OTE Playoffs averaged 1.3 million stream views per game, which is an 82% increase from the previous season. With this kind of reach, the players will benefit from the visibility the league can give.

They'll also get better social media coverage, which will help them build strong personal brands and increase their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) value.

Their exposure to scouts will also rise. In the last two seasons, OTE games have seen over 634 visits from NBA scouts and college coaches, with more than 130 college coaches visiting the OTE Arena this season alone.

