PHOTO: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony flaunts new gear from Jordan ahead of Jordan Brand Classic

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is playing his final few games as a high school star, as the youngster will join the Syracuse Orange's roster next season. After shining in the Throne tournament and the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, Kiyan will play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

Being a fashion enthusiast, the LuHi star flaunted his Jordan gear via his Instagram story.

Kiyan Anthony via Instagram

Kiyan Anthony showed off a fresh Jordan Brand haul featuring heat from head to toe. The lineup includes a camo-patterned Jordan Tatum 3 and a clean pair of Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined,” among others.

In addition to that, a slick olive Jordan Brand Classic windbreaker, Jordan Sport shorts, and a stack of different-colored tees were also visible in the snap. Two bold graphic T-shirts rounded it out. One featured the iconic Jumpman logo in red with Jordan Brand Classic written on it, and another read “SHOW THE NATION WHO YOU ARE.”

Kiyan Anthony led Long Island Lutheran to the Nike EYBL Scholastic final and pushed to the second round of the Chipotle Nationals, where they lost in an overtime thriller to Prolific Prep.

Now, Anthony is set to compete in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 18 in Washington, D.C., suiting up for Team Air. He’ll join elite prospects like the Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Darrun Peterson, Brayden Burries, and Tounde Yessoufou.

Team Air will face off against Team Flight, led by AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, and Chris Cenac Jr. The Jordan Brand Classic has hosted legends like Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

Kiyan Anthony's Performance At The Throne Basketball Tournament and Nike Hoop Summit

Kiyan Anthony capped off a great season by leading Long Island Lutheran to a national title at The Throne Hoops National Championship. The four-star Syracuse commit dropped 25 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists in a 71-68 victory, earning MVP honors in the NBPA-sponsored tournament.

Anthony represented Team World at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, recording one rebound and two assists in a hard-fought 124-114 overtime loss to Team USA. Tounde Yessoufou led Team World with 24 points.

Next up for Kiyan is the Jordan Brand Classic, and after an underwhelming performance at the Nike Hoop Summit, he would like to bounce back.

