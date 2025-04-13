WATCH: Kiyan Anthony and Cameron Boozer name their dads as their favorite USA basketball player of all time

At the 2025 Men's Nike Hoops Summit, Kiyan Anthony and Cameron Boozer's Team USA clinched the Nike Trophy, edging out Team World with a 124-114 victory in Portland.

NBA Future Starts Now shared an Instagram reel with the 2025 Nike Hoops summit players and asked them about their favorite USA Basketball players of all time.

"With so many hoops icons to choose from, top prospects share their favourite @usabasketball players of all times us," read the caption.

Top hooper in New York, Kiyan Anthony, and No. 1 player in Florida, Cameron Boozer, picked their dad, Carmelo Anthony and Carlos Boozer, respectively.

"He knows how to sacrifice his game, and he just, utilized all his skills and he helped them win. He holds one of the most gold medals, you know. That's my pops. He the best one," said Kiyan Anthony.

Cameron Boozer said about his dad, Carlos Boozer.

"I'll say my dad. Basketball takes you a lot of places in life, and gotta be grateful for it, and when you have a chance to play with USA and you get to travel all around the world and see all these places, it's amazing. So, that's the main thing he's told me about playing with USA.

Nike summit's Women hoopers Aaliyah Chavez and Olivia Vukosa also revealed their favorite basketball players. Chavez went with Kobe Bryant, while Vukosa is a fan of A'ja Wilson.

"I mean, he's always the first one in the gym. He takes nothing for granted. I mean he works everyday, just to be where he was at," said Aaliyah Chavez.

"I think. I see myself in her a lot, I mean her defense is phenomenal, and her offence and getting her teammates involved, she does a great job with that," said Olivia Vukosa.

Duke Signee Cameron Boozer smashed 22 points at the 2025 Nike Hoops summit

Nation's No.2 hooper and Duke signee Cameron Boozer dunked 22 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals, contributing to Team USA' 124-114 victory.

By the end of the first quarter, both teams had scored 22 points, with Team World taking the lead at the end of the second quarter.

By the end of the third quarter, Team USA lead 81-68. By the fourth quarter- timeout, Team USA were leading 97-96.. In the final five minutes period, Team USA registered 26 points to clinch victory.

Speaking of the 2025 Nike Hoops, Cameron Boozer reflected on his team's performance.

“We have a great group of guys and coach challenges to have time to be a tougher team, because in the first half, they were under way more than we did,” Boozer said. “I think we came on second half, and we were the tougher team, and that’s vital.“

Aside from Cameron Boozer, Team USA's roster consisted of Nate Ament, Cayden Boozer, A.J. Dybantsa and Malachi Moreno, among others.

