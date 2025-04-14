"Like father like son": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony attending son Kiyan Anthony's Nike Hoop Summit game 

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony attended the Nike Hoop Summit to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, play. SportsCenter NEXT shared photos of Carmelo and Kiyan at the event on Sunday on Instagram.

Other images showed Kiyan in action and Carmelo watching from the stands.

"Proud dad moment ❤️," SportsCenter NEXT captioned the post.

Several fans expressed their excitement about seeing the father-son duo together.

"Like father like son 🔥🔥🔥," one fan said.

Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony attending son Kiyan Anthony's Nike Hoop Summit game (IG/SportsCenter NEXT)

Other fans expressed their support for Kiyan, appreciating his skills and talent.

"He legit good should’ve been a McDonald’s All American," another fan said.

"He tuff asl," one fan said.

"this what i like to see let go kiyan🔥🔥," another fan said.

Other fans wished him the best.

"🔥 🦾 we locked brodie," one fan said.

"I can’t wait to see how his game develops in college," another fan said.

Kiyan Anthony recorded one rebound and two assists for Team World in a 124-114 overtime loss to Team USA at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. Despite Team World's comeback in the fourth quarter, led by Tounde Yessoufou's layup, which led to a tie, the World team fell short in OT. Yessoufou led Team World with 24 points, while David Mirkovic contributed 15 points.

On the other hand, Team USA's AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr. scored 24 points each. Both Cameron Boozer and Trey McKenney contributed 22 points. McKenney hit two key 3s in OT.

Kiyan Anthony balances basketball and fashion ahead of Syracuse move

Kiyan Anthony is set to join Syracuse following a strong senior season at Long Island Lutheran. However, basketball is not the only field he's interested in. Anthony has his fashion line, One Way Clothing. He was recently seen in a national AT&T commercial with his father, Carmelo Anthony.

“I’m a big believer in, ‘When you look good, you feel good,’" he told USA Today.

He also talked about playing at the collegiate level.

"That’s the biggest adjustment. Offensively, everybody’s going to be stronger, so as long as you can take those bumps and take those little extra hits, I feel like everything else will translate."

Regardless of what field, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard's prospects are bright.

