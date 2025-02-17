La La Anthony, former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and mother of the Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, was seen enjoying her time at the Golden State Bridge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The American TV personality shared a picture on Instagram wearing a glam outfit while she sat on a railing. In another photo, she was seen taking a selfie:

PHOTO: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares her glam outfit atop the Golden State Bridge (Image: IG/lala)

In her next story, she also showed the windiest road in the world, right in front of the Golden State Bridge. The video was re-shared on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is the windiest road in the world," she captioned the story.

She was awarded the Jump Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award at the NBA All-Star ceremony in San Francisco. She also shared some stories from the night:

La La Anthony receives the award (Image: IG/lala)

She also shared a story of a quote by Michael Jordan:

Anthony shares Michael Jordan's quote at the award ceremony (Image: IG/lala)

"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figures out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it," the quote from the six-time NBA Champ read.

Furthermore, she was also pictured with the president of the Jordan brand, Larry Miller and people from JUMP:

"Such an honor to be here with Larry Miller & JUMP! Beautiful ceremony for those impacted and making change in criminal justice reform," she captioned the story.

La La Anthony pictured with Larry Miller and more (Image: IG/lala)

La La Anthony all-black look for the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl

La La Anthony sported an all-black look at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, which was hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The 43-year-old paired a Vivienne Westwood corset top with capri leggings and black pumps.

Top sports icons attended the party, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, tennis legend Serena Williams, four-time NBA Champ Shaquille O'Neal, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, among others.

She took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures:

"Don’t fumble🙅🏾‍♂️🏈," Anthony captioned the post.

Her son, Kiyan Anthony signed for his father's alma mater, Syracuse, and will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season.

