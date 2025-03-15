Photo: Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares a photo with Dan Lanning amid flip rumors

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. has sparked speculation about his recruitment after sharing a photo alongside Oregon coach Dan Lanning during his visit to Eugene. The five-star prospect from the class of 2026, seen donning Oregon gear, has led many to wonder whether the Ducks could persuade him to reconsider his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Ad

Image via Ig@chriishenryjr

Despite remaining verbally pledged to Ohio State, Henry’s recent visit and social media activity indicate he is still weighing his options. Oregon, which has gained momentum under Lanning, appears to be a formidable challenger in his recruitment.

Ad

Trending

Henry’s summer plans already included visits to both Oregon and USC, but his presence at the Ducks' facility this week has raised concerns among Ohio State fans.

The elite receiver will visit Miami on May 30, USC on June 6, Oregon on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.

Oregon has been in the mix for a while, and Henry previously attended the Ducks’ dominant 39–18 win over Maryland last season. Reflecting on that experience, Henry said:

Ad

“The atmosphere was crazy at the Maryland game. What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there.”

Though former Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams has since left for the Dallas Cowboys, the Ducks remain a serious contender, with Ross Douglas now spearheading their recruiting efforts. Henry acknowledged Oregon’s persistent push.

Ad

“Oregon’s really high with me,” Henry said, via ScoopDuck. “They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure.”

Oregon Ducks open spring practice as Dan Lanning sets the tone

The Oregon Ducks began spring practice on Thursday, introducing a roster that looks significantly different from last season with over 20 new players. Coach Dan Lanning is focused on building a team capable of competing for the program’s first-ever national championship.

Ad

After wrapping up the first practice, Lanning spoke to the media about his expectations and early takeaways. He acknowledged that while mistakes were made, the team showed strong energy and enthusiasm.

“I've been part of a lot of first practices that didn’t go well, but our guys brought great energy today,” Lanning said. “There were some early mistakes, but we’ve had time to prepare. Now it’s about learning and improving from here.”

Ad

A major focus for Oregon this spring is developing leadership within a team that lacks returning experience. While the Ducks boast plenty of talent, Lanning stressed the need for players to step up.

“We’re still early in that process,” he said. “I saw some guys stepping up today, but we need to build leadership within this team. It’s about creating leadership and setting standards.”

Off the field, the Ducks are aggressively building their 2026 recruiting class. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison headlines their commitments, while four-star safety Xavier Lherisse is another key addition. Oregon continues to target top prospects such as Tyler Atkinson and several 2027 recruits looking to reclassify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place