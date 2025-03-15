“He’s perfect for Dallas Cowboys” - NFL fans react to reports of Myles Garrett missing multiple team activities

Myles Garrett signed a blockbuster four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, "The Athletic" have claimed that the defensive end has been frequently showing up late and skipping mandatory team events.

Although reports also claimed that Cleveland was aiming to keep Garrett's issues private, fans on social media took a pop at the player and the team.

"He’s perfect for Dallas," one tweeted.

"The team is unserious so why should he be serious," another added.

"LMAO the browns are so bad man, these kind of slander reports are supposed to put out BEFORE YOU PAY HIM," a third commented.

Meanwhile, a few others suggested that Garrett still performs at an elite level so the team can cut him some slack for his tardiness.

"He’s also arguably the best defensive player in the league rn. Not an example for the up and coming, but he’s clearly got it figured out at this point. Let him do him." one added.

"Who cares? He’s still an elite player and they don’t seem to care if they are paying him 40 million a year," a fan wrote.

"If he’s late but still plays like he does then who cares," a user tweeted.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the top pick in 2017. He has grown into a key player for the team ever since and has earned six Pro Bowl honors, while also winning the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Myles Garrett had requested a trade from Browns before signing mammoth contract extension

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett - Source: Getty

Myles Garrett had requested a trade from the Browns earlier this year. However, the move sparked significant discussions between him and Browns management.

Eventually, the Browns offered Garrett a lucrative contract which will see him earn a whopping $40 million per year.

Even after signing his new deal, Garrett insisted that his trade request was never about monetary gain. Instead, he wanted a commitment to winning and expressed the frustration with the Browns' competitive prospects.

It will be interesting to see whether Cleveland will improve in 2025 following its dismal 3-14 record in the NFL last season.

