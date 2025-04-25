"Played with his hand in the dirt": $80,000,000 worth Nick Saban recalls Philly Eagles Draft pick Jihaad Campbell's potential since high school

When the Philadelphia Eagles made the move to grab Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 in the 2025 NFL draft, they weren’t just selecting a top-tier defensive talent—they were investing in a player long recognized for his raw talent and adaptability.

Nick Saban, Alabama’s legendary coach with a reported net worth of $80 million, has mentored dozens of first-round picks. Still, his endorsement of Campbell stood apart on draft night.

“This guy is a great person,” Saban said during ABC’s coverage. “People have to understand about Jihaad—he played with his hand in the dirt in high school. Went to IMG, came out as an outside ’backer, moved inside and kept improving. I thought he had a fantastic year.”

Saban further highlighted Campbell’s physical gifts and positional versatility.

“He’s got tremendous range, speed. Can play inside or outside. He never played behind the line before we moved him two years ago because of injuries. But now he’s a first-round inside guy who can rush off the edge. I just love this pick,” Saban added. “He lit up at the combine.”

Concerns about a shoulder surgery that could delay his camp availability likely pushed Campbell down the board. But for the Eagles, Saban argued, the upside is undeniable.

“You’re picking a guy who could be a difference-maker for the next 10 years.”

Campbell, 21, hails from Erial in Gloucester Township, N.J., and grew up an Eagles fan. The moment he got the call from GM Howie Roseman, he felt the magnitude.

“I was about to break down,” he said. “It was surreal for me and my family.”

Campbell would look to make the most of the opportunity provided to him by the Eagles.

Jihaad Campbell’s journey comes full circle as the Eagles bet big on the versatile linebacker

Before starring at Alabama, Jihaad Campbell spent three years at Timber Creek Regional High School in Erial, N.J., then transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year. With the Crimson Tide, the 21-year-old delivered a dominant final season—posting 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 13 games.

Initially recruited as an edge rusher, Campbell transitioned to inside linebacker—a move that perfectly suits the Eagles' defensive scheme under Vic Fangio.

“We think he is a versatile player who can do a lot of different things,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “The speed, the energy, the relentless effort—it fits our defense.”

General manager Howie Roseman revealed Campbell was ranked as a top-10 talent on their board.

“Really explosive player,” Roseman said. “Inside or edge, he brings it. We’re thrilled to bring him back to Philadelphia.”

Though some teams hesitated due to post-Combine shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, Roseman dismissed any long-term concerns. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and was a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Bednarik Awards.

