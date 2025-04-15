Recruiting insider provides scoop on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama's chances for recruiting the No. 2 running back of the 2026 Class

Alabama's annual A-Day offered fans their first glimpse of the 2025 squad, headlined by quarterback Ty Simpson, who appears to have locked in the starting role, per offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

While the Crimson Tide aims for a return to the College Football Playoff and its first national title since 2020, the focus also shifts toward the future and recruiting elite talent.

One name stands out: Ezavier Crowell, a five-star running back out of Jackson High School in Alabama. A reclassified member of the 2026 class, Crowell has skyrocketed up the rankings.

The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 2 running back nationally and the No. 3 player in the state. His production speaks volumes—3,700-plus rushing yards and 56 touchdowns across two varsity seasons, with added value as a receiver.

Crowell rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on 168 carries in 2024, while adding 258 receiving yards and two scores on just nine receptions. Top programs nationwide — including Florida State, Georgia, Texas, and Auburn — are pursuing him. However, Alabama may have the edge.

“I continue to like where the Crimson Tide stand with coveted in-state targets,” On3's Steve Wiltfong said.

He noted both Crowell and wide receiver Cederian Morgan as priority prospects for Alabama.

“My On3 RPM now reflects that,” Wiltfong added.

Following a recent visit to Tuscaloosa, Crowell said:

“It was good. Big takeaway, I like how they run the ball and how the freshman AK [Dear] was doing.”

He also praised position coach Robert Gillespie and coach Kalen DeBoer. Crowell is set to return to Alabama for an official visit on June 20, 2025.

Kalen Deboer eyes Ezavier Crowell, Cedrian Morgan as key to reclaiming championship glory

As Alabama continues to build its 2026 recruiting class, two major offensive targets— running back Ezavier Crowell and wide receiver Cederian Morgan — could prove game-changing.

Crowell ranks No. 2 among running backs, and Morgan is the No. 3 receiver nationally.

Their addition would bolster an offense likely led by Ryan Williams in his final collegiate season before the NFL Draft. Alabama’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 7, headlined by five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds, and includes four other four-star recruits.

Looking ahead, Kalen DeBoer also addressed the upcoming spring transfer portal window.

“The guys that you want around you … they can have perspective on what they really, truly have here at Alabama,” DeBoer said Monday. “Be careful what you ask for. The grass is definitely not greener on the other side.”

He pointed to offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who transferred to Iowa before returning to Alabama, as a cautionary tale. Emphasizing development and trust, DeBoer added:

“You just continue to add to their value … They know that we care about them, and they know that we need them to help us accomplish our goals as a team.”

Landing elite prospects Morgan and Crowell could be the key to Alabama returning to national championship game for the first time since Nick Saban's retirement.

