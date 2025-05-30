Recruiting insider reveals how No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes is imbibing the "Mamba mentality" to follow in Kobe Bryant's footsteps

Tyran Stokes is the top prospect in the Class of 2025, and his consistent performances on the court speak for his status as an elite high school player.

On Friday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a post about Stokes' performance at EYBL Session III in Kansas. The star player can be seen dribbling past defenders with quickness, scoring 3-pointers and dunking.

His moves are both powerful and agile. The post mentions that Stokes' on-court movements are the product of the effort he has put in 'sharpening his mind.'

"5⭐ Tyran Stokes has been channeling his mamba mentality, averaging a double-double in the EYBL and is the No. 3 scorer in the league. 🐍 🔥 @nikeeyb," read the post's caption.

Stokes has been reading Bryant's 'The Mamba Mentality,' which may have helped him.

"This mental evolution is no accident. Stokes has been intentional about sharpening his mind and even started reading Kobe Bryant’s book, 'The Mamba Mentality,' to understand how his habits translate to on-court success," the post quotes Sam Lance, a writer for Hoops HQ.

Previously, Tyran Stokes was seen wearing the Kobe 5 Proto X-Ray sneakers at Nike EYBL, playing against Team Durant. He scored 30 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes in the game.

Stokes is currently averaging a double-double with 21.8 ppg and 10 rpg, along with four apg and a 44.4% shooting rate. He ranks third on the EYBL points per game leaderboard, only behind teammate Jason Crowe Jr. and four-star guard Christian Gibson.

Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. lead the Oakland Soldiers over the PSA Cardinals at EYBL

Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. led the Oakland Soldiers to a 68-54 win over the PSA Cardinals at the Nike EYBL session III on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 forward posted 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a block. While Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026 according to On3, added 20 points, two rebounds and four assists.

The duo controlled the pace and attacked consistently, helping their team overcome a PSA lineup featuring top recruits Dylan Mingo and Darius Adams. Mingo, No. 2 point guard in his class, led PSA with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The win improved Oakland’s EYBL record to 7-2. Their only losses are against undefeated teams, Team Takeover and NY Rens. Oakland has two more games coming. One on Sunday vs. Team Durant and another on Monday vs. Team Herro.

