Recruiting insider shares bold admission about AJ Dybantsa's 2026 NBA draft projection by "NBA scouts, the assistant GM, and the GM"

AJ Dybantsa is not the consensus No. 1 anymore after 247Sports placed Darryn Peterson as their new No. 1. After ESPN updated its ESPN 100 Rankings, Dybantsa retained his top position, though Cameron Boozer went down from No. 2 to No. 3, with Peterson being the new No. 2.

Ad

That being said, ESPN recruitment insider Paul Biancardi noted that while all three of them are very close in the rankings, many NBA GMs and scouts are hotter on AJ Dybantsa than Peterson and Boozer.

"High school, they're all elite talent, college, they're all gonna impact. The NBA draft, that's where the slight separation comes," said Biancardi. "Everyone that I have spoken with in the NBA, up to this point, only up to this point, would not leave Dybantsa on the board at number one."

Ad

Trending

"They're gonna take AJ Dybantsa, as of today, as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft." he added. "Now, the NBA scouts, assistant GMs, the GM, senior advisor, they've all said the same. They've also said you gotta wait to see how that freshman year plays out. So Peterson could jump, Boozer could jump, but as of today, it is AJ Dybantsa and he gets that slight nod."

Ad

Paul Biancardi also admitted that Darryn Peterson is Dybantsa's biggest challenger for now.

Ad

Biancardi noted that all three would have been No. 1 in other classes, but it just so happens that all of them are in the Class of 2025.

Dybantsa is heading to BYU after a disappointing senior season at Utah Prep, while Peterson is heading to Kansas after a stellar year at Prolific Prep. Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer had the most success championship-wise out of all three of them, winning not just a state title for Columbus, but also the Chipotle National Title.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa puts on valiant effort in loss to Kiyan Anthony and Team Air at the Jordan Brand Classic

AJ Dybantsa was in Washington, DC on Friday, playing for Team Flight during the Jordan Brand Classic. Despite having 25 points and nine rebounds to lead his team, they still lost to Team Air, 124-141.

His two rivals, Boozer and Peterson, were playing for Team Air, though each had a quiet night as they only had 10 points each. Instead, it was Kiyan Anthony who took home MVP honors, as the four-star son of Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and five rebounds for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More