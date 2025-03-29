Recruiting insider tips Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks to land key players from the Top 10 prospects of the 2026 recruiting class

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is creating a stir in the 2026 recruiting class and putting the Ducks in a position to get multiple commitments from top-notch prospects. With a solid basis in previous campaigns and a well-thought-out plan in the field of talent scouting, Oregon holds a first-rate hand to bag some of the highest recruits.

On Saturday, Rivals national director of recruiting Adam Gorney projected the landing spots for the top 250 recruits, providing insight into where the nation's premier talent might commit. His predictions indicate that Oregon is in excellent shape to possibly secure three top-10 prospects, including the No. 1 overall recruit, Jackson Cantwell.

Cantwell, a five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Missouri, has Oregon leading in a tight recruitment battle.

"This race is very close – almost too close to call – but Oregon has the edge right now," Gorney said.

He noted Lanning’s Missouri ties as a key factor but acknowledged competition from Georgia, Michigan, Miami and Missouri.

At No. 3, quarterback Ryder Lyons remains a significant target. If Curtis commits to the Ducks, Michigan becomes a strong contender for Lyons, with BYU, Ohio State, USC, and Ole Miss also in the mix.

"If Jared Curtis picks Georgia, then Oregon could be the front-runner for Lyons," Gorney added.

Defensive end Richard Wesley, ranked No. 8, is another key target. The Sierra Canyon (California) standout initially belonged to the 2027 class but reclassified.

"The Ducks have been around for so long and close so well in California," Gorney said.

Four-Star RB Tradarian Ball shuts down recruitment and solidifies Oregon commitment

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class remains strong as Texarkana, Texas High four-star running back Tradarian Ball has officially closed his recruitment. He also stands as Texas’ No. 8 prospect.

In his recruitment, Miami posed the biggest threat to Oregon, but Ball ultimately decided Eugene was the right place.

“I talked to my family about it, and they agreed,” Ball told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Former Oregon standout LaMichael James played a huge role, and I put a lot of trust in the coaches. I’m ready to be a Duck.”

Oregon, currently holding the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, has eight commits. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison leads the group, along with four-star prospects Kodi Greene, Tony Cumberland, Tristan Phillips and Xavier Lherisse.

The Ducks are also in contention for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the top-ranked passer in the class. Only LSU and USC are ranked higher as the cycle progresses.

