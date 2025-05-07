"Rest of CFB better be praying this doesn't happen": Fans react as Kirby Smart predicted to land elite recruits following No. 1 QB Jared Curtis

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class just took a seismic leap forward with the recommitment of Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect in the nation (per 247sports). The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller out of Nashville Christian School chose the Bulldogs over Oregon and several other top programs, reigniting Georgia's push for the nation’s top-ranked class.

Jared Curtis' junior-year resume is jaw-dropping: 2,830 passing yards, 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and an additional 637 yards and 18 scores on the ground. He's the first five-star quarterback to pledge to Georgia since Justin Fields in 2018, and his decision could trigger a wave of elite talent heading to Athens.

Kirby Smart and company are now in strong contention for several top-tier recruits: Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s top offensive tackle; linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 player at his position; tight end Mark Bowman, currently ranked No. 2; and running back Derrek Cooper, the third-best back in the country. There is a whole buzz going on with the fans.

“If Georgia lands all these players… They might be the core group to lead Georgia to future back-to-back championships. Rest of CFB better be praying this doesn't happen,” one fan said.

“Wonder how many of them will also commit to the Athens county jail as well,” another fan said.

Here is how others reacted:

"They have no shot at Bowman USC or Texas for him," a fan said.

"Half this list are buckeyes," another said.

"Atkinson won’t be a dawg, but I could see the others!," a fan said.

The Bulldogs have already secured four-star QB Lincoln Keyes from Michigan and are heavily in the mix for top tight ends. Bowman is locked in a tight race between Georgia and Texas, with Alabama, USC and Oregon still in play.

Meanwhile, Kaiden Prothro, the No. 3 tight end nationally, has visited Athens multiple times and is eyeing the Bulldogs alongside Texas, Auburn, Florida and Alabama. Savion Hiter, the top tight end in the country, includes Georgia in his final four with Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. His summer official visits will be pivotal.

With the recommitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, Georgia is pushing hard to build a powerhouse 2026 class. Ranked No. 17 nationally with eight current pledges, including four-star WR Vance Spafford and three-star Brady Marchese, the Bulldogs are far from finished.

One top in-state target is four-star WR Ryan Mosley from Carrollton High School. Standing 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Mosley ranks No. 181 overall, No. 28 among wideouts and No. 24 in Georgia, per 247Sports.

UGA is also staying active in the trenches, chasing top defensive linemen PJ Dean (No. 5) and James Johnson (No. 3). Dean is currently leaning toward Ohio State, while Johnson will take official visits to Syracuse, Florida, Miami and Penn State alongside Georgia.

Georgia remains in the mix for two top-10 corners—Justice Fitzpatrick (No. 9) and Chauncey Kennon (No. 10)—and continues to pursue USC linebacker commit Xavier Griffin, a five-star in-state prospect. Texas is also involved in Griffin’s recruitment.

After losing five-star Dylan Raiola to Nebraska in 2024, Georgia rebounded with four-star Ryan Montgomery and three-star Hezekiah Millender in 2025. Jared Curtis now gives them their highest-rated quarterback pledge since Justin Fields in 2018 and third-best ever behind Fields and Matt Stafford (2006).

