Rutgers star Tyson Acuff shares 3-word reaction to cousin Darius Acuff Jr.’s Naismith POY finalist nomination

The Naismith Awards have announced the five finalists for the prestigious Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year award, and this includes five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. His school, IMG Academy, celebrated his nomination with an Instagram post that called his selection a "big-time recognition."

Darius Acuff Jr., an Arkansas signee, has led the Ascenders to be one of the country's top high school basketball teams. His selection into the finals of the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year race has several people talking, including his big brother, Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Tyson Acuff.

"You know dat 🔥🔥🔥," Tyson Acuff wrote.

Tyson Acuff reacted to brother Darius Acuff Jr. becoming a Naismith Player of the Year finalist (Source: Instagram/@imgabasketball)

Aside from the younger Acuff, the Naismith Awards also named five other five-star high school basketball stars as nominees. Acuff's rivals for the prestigious award include Cameron Boozer of Christopher Columbus High School, AJ Dybantsa of Utah Prep, Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep, and Nate Ament of Highland High School.

Winning the award will not just give prestige to the winner but also improve his chances of getting noticed by NBA scouts once he begins his college career. The winner will also see a big improvement in his NIL deals, among many other benefits of winning.

Darius Acuff Jr. talks about his time playing for IMG Academy

Darius Acuff Jr.'s time at IMG Academy is already winding down as a senior, though he has already accomplished a lot. He transferred to the school in his junior year and is currently averaging 25.2 points and 5.3 assists. He talked about playing for the school and improving in a January 2025 interview with The Springfield Student.

"That’s why you come here,” Acuff told The Springfield Student. “You get to play against the best competition, trying to get ready for the next level and the college game. So you have to really pay attention to scouting and practice to go over everything.”

“I definitely feel good here,” he added. “IMG has been so good since I came here, everybody and the team. Everything is different, with it being a big campus and being away from your people.”

Once he graduates, Acuff is expected to suit up for John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks. He will team up in the backcourt with Overtime Elite star Meleek Thomas, another five-star guard, in Lafayette.

