Sacramento State's Mikey Williams reacts as Kaleena Smith receives an offer from Caitlin Clark's alma mater

Mikey Williams, who has transferred to Sacremento State from UCF this year, reacted to the news of 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith receiving an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On Monday, Smith shared via an Instagram post that she has received the offer after a conversation with Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen. She also thanked the coaching staff of Caitlin Clark's alma mater for the offer.

"After having a great conversation with @janjensen13 , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Iowa!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🖤💛#b10 #godsplan #allglorytogod," read Smith's post's caption.

Mikey Williams reacted to the post with a 'curious' emoji.

"👀," Williams commented on the post.

Mikey Williams' comment on Kaleena Smith's post

Kaleena Smith is the No. 1 prospect in his Class of 2027 prospect. Her impressive performance has earned her offers from top programs like South Carolina, UConn, LSU and USC. She has also made unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Louisville.

Mikey Williams was also the top high school prospect in his class. He averaged 29.9 points as a freshman at San Ysidro and earned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors in 2020.

Though he committed to Memphis, he never played for them after receiving probation for misdemeanor. Williams later transferred to UCF in January 2024, where he averaged 5.1 points in 18 games.

At Sacramento State, the 6-foot-3 guard will play under the guidance of new head coach Mike Bibby and general manager Shaquille O’Neal.

Mikey Williams praised Kaleena Smith after her freshman season

Hoopers4Dayz, a Southern California-based organization that promotes women’s basketball, shared a 30-minute documentary about Kaleen Smith in February. The documentary shows Smith’s standout freshman season and the rapid rise of her basketball career.

Mikey Williams, who saw Kaleena's performance leading Ontario Christian to an 86-48 victory, was also featured in the documentary. Talking about her skills and performance, he said:

"It's the feeling, the fluidity of her moves and her pace and girls don't usually play with that kind of like pace. So to see her being able to tap like off her little, her foot work's crazy, she's fast, quick, everything, like what's not to be excited about" (18:43-19:14)

"The biggest obstacle coming her way is herself. At the end of the day its her vs her, so can't nobody get in the way of her but her." (20:46-20:52)

According to MaxPreps, Smith averaged 34.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.2 blocks in her freshman season.

