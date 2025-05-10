"Saw the NIL taxes in California": Fans react as Lincoln Riley's USC loses commitment of 6’0 WR Kohen Brown

USC’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class took a blow as Kohen Brown, a three-star wide receiver out of Waxahachie, Texas, decommitted just weeks after pledging to the Trojans.

Ad

The 6-foot pass-catcher made his decision on Friday, saying:

“After a lot of thought and meaningful conversations with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from USC... I feel it’s best for me to reopen my recruitment 100%.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Brown committed on April 2 following a standout visit to Los Angeles. His departure comes amid speculation surrounding the impact of California's tax policies and NIL regulations on recruiting dynamics.

One fan bluntly reacted:

“He saw the NIL taxes in California,”

While another posted:

“And it begins again for USC. Hopefully this recruiting cycle Chad Bowden and Lincoln Riley can keep their class together.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted:

"Clearly he’s coming to the WR powerhouse Michigan," a fan quipped.

"3 star from Texas and this is actually good news for SC," another quipped.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Here we go it's starting so get your popcorn ready USC not going to be able to sustain all those recruits to stay," a fan remarked.

Brown had been one of five wide receivers committed to USC’s 2026 class, which remains No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings. Despite this setback, the Trojans remain in pursuit of elite talent, including five-star receiver Ethan Feaster, who is eyeing USC, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M ahead of his July 4 commitment.

Ad

Since Chad Bowden’s arrival as general manager, USC has prioritized rapid commitments and a strict “no-visit” policy for committed players, mirroring Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s approach.

While most USC commits have canceled their official visits elsewhere, Brown plans to tour other campuses in June. Before his USC pledge, he was heavily recruited by Ole Miss, SMU and Nebraska. Notre Dame also extended an offer, signaling continued high interest in the rising wideout.

Ad

Underrated but Dangerous: Kohen Brown could be a steal despite USC exit

Although Kohen Brown is rated a three-star wide receiver by On3 and 247Sports, his production and potential suggest a future rankings boost is likely. As a junior at Waxahachie High School, Brown racked up 54 catches for 1,084 yards, averaging 20.1 yards per reception and scored 11 touchdowns.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, he sits at No. 66 among wide receivers nationally and ranks No. 57 in Texas.

Ad

Despite the modest ratings, Brown has the skillset to be a difference-maker at the collegiate level.

“Fans may not see this as a big loss,” a recruiting analyst noted, “but in my opinion, he’ll be a very impactful receiver in college.”

Brown’s original commitment to USC came after a visit that left a lasting impression.

“California is beautiful, I did not think I was gonna love it this much,” Brown told WeAreSC. “They showed me a lot of love... I love the city, I love the campus, I love how the players interact. I love the culture.”

USC’s 2026 class remains strong with 26 commitments, including standouts like Luc Weaver, Malik Brooks, Trent Mosely and RJ Sermons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.