"See you in the transfer portal": CFB fans react as Billy Napiers's Florida recruits 4-star CB J’Vari Flowers

Florida has secured its final commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle, landing four-star cornerback J’Vari Flowers from Miami Northwestern. Flowers, previously a top-ranked 2026 prospect, reclassified to the 2025 class in January and quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Flowers selected the Gators over Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame and Auburn after taking official visits to each program in March. Fans had mixed reactions to his decision. One Miami fan sarcastically commented:

“Get that money bag that Gators and SEC paying then back home next year. See you in the transfer portal.”

Meanwhile, another supporter celebrated Florida’s recruiting win, saying:

“The best in Florida GO TO FLORIDA! 🐊.”

Here is how others reacted:

"They said harris was our beat recruiter," a fan said.

"Wild how this happened since our 'best recruiter' went to Miami," another said.

"God damn that secondary is niceeeee," a fan remarked.

Ranked No. 82 overall and the No. 10 cornerback in the nation per On300 rankings, J’Vari Flowers made headlines with his elite speed, posting a 10.43-second 100-meter dash and a 20.95-second 200-meter time.

A standout performer during Under Armour All-America Bowl week, Flowers was one of the few remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle before choosing Florida.

When discussing his recruitment last month, Flowers told On3’s Chad Simmons:

“Seeing the field early, depth charts, and player development are three things that will be important when I commit.”

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power praised J’Vari Flowers, noting his ability to match any receiver with top-tier speed and fluid movement. Despite a late reclassification, Flowers enters Florida as a crucial addition to an already highly regarded secondary class.

“They’re a big factor,” Flowers told Gators Online. "They’ve got a couple players up there I’m familiar with. I know they put players in the right direction. And they have a great history. They’re a powerhouse program that’s going to be back on top.”

