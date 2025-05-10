Shedeur Sanders' QB successor Julian Lewis beams with pride as sister Jordyn Lewis graduates from ACC powerhouse program

Julian Lewis, the highly touted quarterback prospect and potential successor to Shedeur Sanders at Colorado, celebrated academic milestone of his sister. Sharing a heartfelt Instagram story, Julian proudly stood beside his sister, Jordyn Lewis, as she graduated from a prominent ACC powerhouse — presumably the University of Miami, as indicated by her graduation stole bearing the "U" and centennial "U100" logo.

In the image, Julian dons a relaxed cream tee and chain, while Jordyn glows in her graduation gown, radiating joy. The caption:

“Congrats sis! 🙏🏽," reflects the deep sibling bond and pride Julian feels for his sister’s academic achievement.

The Lewis family history is growing: their father, T.C. Lewis, played collegiate football at UConn, and Julian, the youngest, is already a well-known talent. Julian Lewis continues to rise, fueled by the support of his sisters Jordyn and Londyn, as well as a proud football lineage.

With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter now in the NFL, the Colorado Buffaloes football program is entering a significant transition. The duo, who followed Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder, revitalized the program during their brief but impactful stint.

Now, the spotlight is gradually shifting to five-star freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. While Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter adds competition to the depth chart, Lewis is widely considered the future face of the Buffaloes.

Despite speculation, Coach Prime clarified in April that redshirting Lewis is not the current plan.

“Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That’s not our plan. That’s not [Lewis'] plan,” he said. “But, if it happens, it happens.”

Julian Lewis embraces leadership role, hosts recruits amidst spring surge

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is already stepping into a leadership role before his first collegiate snap. According to five-star edge rusher Jake Kreul in an interview with DNVR, the freshman hosted a group of high-profile recruits at his residence during a key recruiting weekend in Boulder.

Kreul, listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, ranks as the nation’s No. 4 edge rusher and No. 31 overall prospect per 247Sports Composite. The IMG Academy standout praised Colorado’s fan support.

“Oh my gosh, I did not know Colorado had that many fans. That fanbase is so strong, they are so dedicated to winning,” he said.

Lewis is building relationships with top targets, including Kreul, five-star tackle Felix Ojo, and four-star prospects Jase Mathews and KJ Edwards. With stars like Arden Walker aiding in peer recruitment, Colorado’s new quarterback is doing more than learning the playbook — he’s helping shape the program’s future.

