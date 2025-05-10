Raiders rookie CB Darien Porter makes feelings known on mirroring Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance 

Cornerback Darien Porter spent his collegiate career with the Iowa State Cyclones. After declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, he was acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round with the No. 68 pick.

Ad

At a press conference following the first day of rookie minicamp, Darien Porter shared his thoughts about ex-Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Hunter after trading for the No. 2 pick and is expected to continue playing both sides of the ball professionally on the field.

Porter heaped praise on Travis Hunter's skills on both offense and defense. He dubbed him as a "special" player while talking about the possibility of mirroring his playstyle on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, he's a special player," Porter said via Vegas Sports Today. "It's not easy to do, you know, play on one side of the ball, playing offense and defense at an elite level. You know, you got to be pretty special. I think he's really awesome."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Porter added that he wouldn't mind playing the same two-way role for the Raiders as Hunter will for the Jaguars. However, he did highlight that ultimately, the decision is in the hands of head coach Pete Carroll.

On Friday, the Raiders finalized their rookie contract with the ex-Iowa State cornerback. Porter signed a four-year deal worth $6.72 million and will be paid $1.53 million as a signing bonus by the franchise. He is expected to develop his talents during his rookie campaign under the guidance of Jakorian Bennett and Eric Stokes.

Ad

Darien Porter reveals biggest 'learning curve' in transition from wide receiver to cornerback

During the beginning of his collegiate career with the Cyclones, Darien Porter served as a wide receiver on the roster. After three seasons, he made the transition to cornerback ahead of the 2022 campaign before finally getting time as a starter last season.

At the Day 1 rookie minicamp press conference, he opened up about the challenges he had to face while making this transition.

Ad

"I think, just, you know, getting comfortable with the technique, like I said, I never really played the position. So I was kind of learning it as I was going. But really emphasizing the techniques at cornerback. But I take a lot of strides and I think I'm in a really good spot now and continuing to learn more too."

Ad

(from 1:20 mark onwards)

Head coach Pete Carroll compared Porter's case to that of retired Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman. He also played wide receiver at Stanford before ex-head coach Jim Harbaugh transitioned him into the cornerback position after injury concerns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.