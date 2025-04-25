"Should've said LeBron James": Hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony gets tested on dad Carmelo Anthony's career

Five-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony is close to his father, Carmelo Anthony. The question is, how well did he know about his father's NBA career? The NBA Future Starts Now Instagram page wanted to find out and asked the LuHi shooting guard a few questions regarding Melo as an NBA player.

He was first asked how many seasons Anthony played in the NBA, which he correctly answered with 19. He also correctly got which six teams his father played for. However, he was wrong about the NBA legend's All-Star nods. The young Anthony then got all the other questions correctly.

Fans then reacted to the video, with one commenter particularly focusing on the final question, which was "who is his NBA dad?"

"Should've said LeBron James to mess with his dad 😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan said.

"This so dope 🔥🔥🔥 shows he was around his dad during the NBA days," another fan commented.

"Damn, I knew the answers better than him 😂 But he did good, and I think he is going to humiliate Bronny 🔥," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others were astonished at how tall Anthony is already, while others were joking about Carmelo's brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, which he never got to play for as the Hawks released him shortly after acquiring him.

"Bro tall as his dad now? Wow time flies dude," one fan commented.

"Kiyan Anthony sask your dad Carmelo Anthony about the bag he got from the Atlanta Hawks too 💰💲," another fan posted.

"Real ones remember the Hawks," a fan said.

Fans react to Kiyan Anthony answering questions regarding dad Carmelo Anthony's career (source: IG/ nbafuturestartsnow)

Kiyan Anthony has had a very fruitful senior season at Long Island Lutheran, leading the Crusaders to the Throne Hoops National Title and qualifying for the Chipotle Nationals before exiting in the second round.

Carmelo Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony winning the Jordan Brand Classic MVP

Winning the MVP honors during the Jordan Brand Classic is one of Kiyan Anthony's biggest high school highlights, and it was his father, Carmelo Anthony, who gave him the MVP jacket on April 18.

Before the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, the NBA legend and future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer talked about watching his son play at the event.

“This was definitely on the list four years ago,” Anthony said on Monday per Sole Retriever. “Like, man, playing in the Jordan Brand Classic.”

Kiyan dropped 26 points to lead Team Air to a 141-124 victory over Team Flight during the annual high school all-star game.

