Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Crump react as former USC player Kayleigh Heckel transfers to Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies 

By Nishant
Modified May 21, 2025 18:26 GMT
UCLA signee Sienna Betts, former USC guard Kayleigh Heckel and USC signee Jazzy Davidson (Source: Getty)

Top 2025 prospects Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Crump took to Instagram to extend their support for former USC guard Kayleigh Heckel, who announced her transfer to the UConn Huskies on Wednesday.

"k9 by name, husky by nature. see you in storrs! go huskiesss💙🤍 #committed #backhome #blessed," Heckel wrote in the caption.
The 2025 recruits who have wrapped up their high school careers and are set to begin their college journeys congratulated Heckel. USC signee Jazzy Davidson, ranked No. 2 in On3 rankings, was happy for the UConn guard.

"so happy for u k9 ❤️❤️," Davidson commented.

UCLA signee Sienna Betts and Texas signee Aaliyah Crump, ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in the Class of 2025, also cheered and supported her decision.

"YAY KAYLEIGHHHH," Betts wrote.
"yesss girl," Crump commented.
Comments on Kayleigh Heckel's post about transfer to UConn

Heckel's transfer to UConn is seen as a key addition to their defense. In her freshman season, the former No. 4 recruit averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Her transfer came after USC’s loss to UConn and a roster shake-up following Juju Watkins' ACL injury.

With Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen departing, Heckel is expected to strengthen UConn’s backcourt alongside Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade. UConn also added forward Serah Williams from Wisconsin and holds a top-10 recruiting class.

Jazzy Davidson will join USC as the top high school recruit

USC has secured the commitment of Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1-ranked high school basketball player in the final ESPN rankings.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Clackamas, Oregon, is the second top-ranked recruit to sign with the Trojans in three years, following Juju Watkins. Davidson finished her high school career with a strong performance at the Nike Hoop Summit. She posted 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks for Team USA.

The four-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year is expected to play a significant role immediately, especially with key players like Watkins sidelined and multiple guards entering the transfer portal.

Davidson has also signed a multi-year NIL deal with Nike. Her versatility, scoring ability and defensive impact make her a vital addition to Lindsay Gottlieb’s roster.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
