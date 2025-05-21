UCLA star Lauren Bett's sister, Sienna Betts, showcases McDonald's All-American MVP trophy [PHOTO] 

UCLA signee, Sienna Betts, wraps up her high school career and heads to Los Angeles, joining her elder sister, Lauren Betts, who plays center for the Bruins roster. Sienna had an incredible senior season, shining bright at the McDonald's All-American, Nike Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

At the McDonald's All-American, she led the West roster to a 104-82 victory over the East, registering 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, earning the MVP honors.

On Tuesday, she showcased her McDonald's All-American MVP trophy on her social media.

"🫶🫶," Sienna Betts captioned her Instagram story.

She was named the Morgan Wooten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year, just two days before dropping an outstanding performance at the McDonald's All-American. This award recognises an athlete's accomplishments, both on and off the court.

In 2024, Sienna won the Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year and represented Team USA at the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship, averaging 13.2 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

"Wanted to be better than Lauren:" Sienna Betts on her basketball journey, childhood and more

Sienna Betts, the younger sister of Lauren Betts, plays center for the UCLA Bruins. She played her freshman year at Stanford before joining UCL the next season, through the transfer portal.

As most sibling rivalries go, the Betts didn't get along with each other in their childhood.

"We do (get along) now, but when we were younger, we used to fight a lot, and that was one of the main reasons I wasn’t going to go to Stanford when she was there," Sienna said in an interview with Flagler College Gargoyle.

Both siblings are a part of the Bruins roster. Lauren is a junior who transferred from Stanford, while Sienna will make her debut. However, Sienna wasn't thrilled with the idea of playing side by side with her sister, fearing the comparison and the internet backlash.

"We trained together when we were younger, and we played a lot outside. ... For me, it was growing up as the younger sister, and everyone always comparing us,” Sienna said. “I was just really competitive my whole life, and I always just wanted to be better than Lauren.

"I knew once she entered the transfer portal, she was gonna go there. So it was really hard just getting out my head that I might have to play with her again and everyone on Twitter was gonna be attacking me."

However, as the siblings grew older, they developed a shared respect for each other. Sienna said:

“I’m really grateful that we get to cross paths again in our career and play together. And it’s going to be nice for my freshman year to also have someone there because freshmen year is always the hardest."

Sienna Betts is a product of Grandview (Colorado) High School and is the No. 1 power forward in the Class of 2025 and in Colorado.

Nationally, she's ranked No.3, according to On3 Industry Rankings. In her high school career, she averaged 19.3 points per game, 4.1 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks in 105 games, according to MaxPreps.

