SMU Mustangs signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. signs NIL-representation deal with 6xNBA All-Star father's company

Four-star SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr., ranked No. 100 overall in the Class of 2025, signed with Valor Sports Agency on Monday. The sports representation company will be conducting NIL deals on his behalf. The company was founded by his dad, six-time NBA All-Star and Dynamic Prep coach Jermaine O'Neal.

O'Neal launched the company in November, with the NIL representation deal coming after O'Neal Jr.'s stellar year with Dynamic Prep, helping lead the team to the championship game of the Chipotle Nationals against fellow NBA sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Christopher Columbus High School.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. has formed a dynamic duo of sorts with star center Jaden Toombs at Dynamic Prep, with the two of them being the team's two leading scorers. Toombs, also an SMU signee, averaged 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Meanwhile, O'Neal Jr. averaged 14.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.2 steals per game this season.

His father, Jermaine O'Neal, was one of the rare former high school standouts who went directly to the NBA before the age limit was implemented. He was a three-time All-NBA team member and the 2001-02 Most Improved Player who was best known for his years playing for the Indiana Pacers.

The elder Jermaine coaches Dynamic Prep and has shown that he can lead a team to a winning season after making it to the final of the Chipotle Nationals. His company represents multiple talents, including Justin Holiday and Jaylen Martin.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep's deep run at the Chipotle Nationals

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep entered the Chipotle Nationals as the No. 10 seed, so they had to go through the first round while many others received byes.

Dynamic Prep began its campaign by winning a first-round matchup over Montverde Academy, last year's Chipotle Nationals champion, 67-52.

Its next opponent was Link Academy in the quarterfinals, with Dynamic Prep winning by 19 points, 74-55. In the semifinals, its next opponent was its biggest yet, No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep, which they also beat by 19 points, 83-64.

This led them to the final, where Columbus was awaiting them. However, it was an overwhelming 67-49 win for the Explorers.

