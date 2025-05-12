Super Bowl 2020 fame Maxwell 'Bunchie' Young commits to play football at Shaquille O'Neal-led Sacramento State

Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, once dubbed the future of football, has officially committed to Sacramento State, a program gaining momentum under the leadership of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The three-star wide receiver announced on social media, writing:

Ad

“100% committed #agtg stingers up!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Young, who captivated millions with his electric sprint through NFL legends in the 2020 Super Bowl’s “Next 100” commercial, is now a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior from the class of 2026. He enters his final high school season still known for the explosive speed and agility that earned him national recognition as a child prodigy.

The Los Angeles native's stardom rose long before his viral Super Bowl moment. At just 10, Young was offered a full athletic scholarship to Illinois and named Sports Illustrated Kids’ SportsKid of the Year. By age 13, he had become a household name, dazzling fans with a dramatic run that concluded with a handoff to an official during Super Bowl LIV.

Ad

Though he fielded offers from programs like Illinois, Young chose Sacramento State, signaling his confidence in the school's renewed vision. O’Neal’s involvement, facility upgrades and a renewed focus on player development have helped elevate the program’s national profile.

Young’s commitment is a recruiting win for Sacramento State and a testament to the Hornets’ rising credibility. With one season left before college, Young remains one of the most watched athletes in his class.

Ad

Bunchie Young’s journey: Faith, family and a future fueled by teamwork

Maxwell “Bunchie” Young’s story continues to inspire, not just for his athleticism but for his mindset. Named SportsKid of the Year by Sports Illustrated Kids in 2017, Young told ESSENCE he was overjoyed when he learned of the honor.

“It was truly a blessing. I was really happy,” he said. “My dad, he was really happy. My mom – they was all happy. It was just like – a big celebration.”

Ad

A fourth-grade student council member at the time, Young had big dreams — to compete in the NFL, run in the Olympics, and one day serve as mayor.

“One lesson I learned is that you can never do nothing without a team,” he said. “It takes a whole team to win a game.” Though he started in track,

Inspired by legends like Usain Bolt, Bo Jackson and Barry Sanders, Young’s athletic motivation is matched by his deep-rooted faith and supportive family.

Ad

“My dad sometimes he likes pushing me… my mom, she pushes me,” he said. “And then I know I have to keep doing it because if I don’t, I would just start falling off.”

Young also values service.

“God’s giving me stuff, so I’m giving back,” he told ESSENCE.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State has made national headlines with Shaquille O’Neal’s appointment as men’s basketball general manager. Though unpaid, O’Neal’s involvement in recruiting, NIL strategy and player development has bolstered the school’s appeal. The additions of Mike Bibby and Mikey Williams have only added to the program’s growing momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More