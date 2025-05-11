Brittany Mahomes sends cheesy message to Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB shows her love on 2025 Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Patrick Mahomes melted hearts with his lovely gesture for wifey Brittany Mahomes. He posted a series of sweet pictures with Brittany on Instagram, which also featured their children, Sterling and Bronze.

Ad

"Happy Mother’s Day! Love you!❤️," read the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response, Brittany commented on the post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I love you🥹 thanks for making babies with me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her own Instagram story, Brittany posted a video of her kids playing on an inflatable slide while she cradled baby Golden.

She called it “an amazing day”, reminiscing about childhood fun.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She later posted another clip of Sterling and Bronze jumping on a trampoline with water balloons, saying,

“It’s my favorite thing to do as a kid, so of course I got to show them.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This Mother’s Day was extra special for Brittany, as it was her first with baby Golden.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have become parents three times! Their children are Sterling Skye Mahomes (born February 20, 2021), Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III (born November 28, 2022) and Golden Raye Mahomes (born January 12, 2025).

Brittany Mahomes cheered for Patrick Mahomes over his induction into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 10, 2025.

Ad

On Instagram, Brittany posted his picture from the event and wrote,

"Go Wildcats!"

Mahomes played for Whitehouse High School, where he threw for 8,000+ yards and 90 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He led the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season as a senior.

During the ceremony, Mahomes revealed a partnership with Adidas to provide custom jerseys to 15 high schools, including Whitehouse.

Ad

"Whitehouse, Texas is where it all began. It’s an honor to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. As a part of this recognition, I’m proud to announce that Adidas and I are signing 15 high schools to Team Mahomes that will represent my Gladiator logo on uniform, starting with Whitehouse High School. This is just the beginning," the three-time Super Bowl chmapion later posted on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes helped unveil the first jersey on stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.