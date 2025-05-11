Brittany Mahomes sends cheesy message to Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB shows her love on 2025 Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Patrick Mahomes melted hearts with his lovely gesture for wifey Brittany Mahomes. He posted a series of sweet pictures with Brittany on Instagram, which also featured their children, Sterling and Bronze.
"Happy Mother’s Day! Love you!❤️," read the caption of the post.
In response, Brittany commented on the post:
"I love you🥹 thanks for making babies with me."
In her own Instagram story, Brittany posted a video of her kids playing on an inflatable slide while she cradled baby Golden.
She called it “an amazing day”, reminiscing about childhood fun.
She later posted another clip of Sterling and Bronze jumping on a trampoline with water balloons, saying,
“It’s my favorite thing to do as a kid, so of course I got to show them.”
This Mother’s Day was extra special for Brittany, as it was her first with baby Golden.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have become parents three times! Their children are Sterling Skye Mahomes (born February 20, 2021), Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III (born November 28, 2022) and Golden Raye Mahomes (born January 12, 2025).
Brittany Mahomes cheered for Patrick Mahomes over his induction into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 10, 2025.
On Instagram, Brittany posted his picture from the event and wrote,
"Go Wildcats!"
Mahomes played for Whitehouse High School, where he threw for 8,000+ yards and 90 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He led the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season as a senior.
During the ceremony, Mahomes revealed a partnership with Adidas to provide custom jerseys to 15 high schools, including Whitehouse.
"Whitehouse, Texas is where it all began. It’s an honor to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. As a part of this recognition, I’m proud to announce that Adidas and I are signing 15 high schools to Team Mahomes that will represent my Gladiator logo on uniform, starting with Whitehouse High School. This is just the beginning," the three-time Super Bowl chmapion later posted on Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes helped unveil the first jersey on stage.
