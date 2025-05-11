Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message for Chiefs QB's Hall of Fame induction at Texas High School

Patrick Mahomes has accomplished another major career milestone. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs star was inducted into the Hall of Fame at his high school. The 29-year-old quarterback was accompanied by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, during his special moment.

Brittany later shared a picture from the Texas High School Hall of Fame ceremony on her Instagram story. In the snapshot, the quarterback can be seen sitting alongside the school staff.

The IG story had the caption:

"Go Wildcats."

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sends 2-word message for Chiefs QB's Hall of Fame induction (Image Credit: Brittany/IG)

Patrick Mahomes' high school football career played a major role in helping him achieve great things in the NFL. The quarterback talked about the importance of his high school days, during an interview with KRQE News, following his high school Hall of Fame ceremony.

"When you go around the league, all I brag about is Texas high school football and how much it means. People talk about the players that come out of different states, but they don't know how much it means to be in Texas high school football, and I think it's a special place to be at," Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shared 5-word reaction to the QB's high school football honor

Last week, when the news of Patrick Mahomes getting inducted was announced, Randi Martin shared her 5-word reaction on Instagram.

"So proud of you son," Randi wrote.

Interestingly, when the quarterback was in high school, he was very close to quitting his football career. During a Q&A session on her Instagram last month, Randi revealed how she motivated Mahomes not to give up on his football career.

"There were times that he may get a little down, and even at a moment in high school where he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did. And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the game, it was not gonna be fun for him. And so he stuck to it luckily,” Randi said.

Nevertheless, Randi recently decided to sell off her son's childhood home for a whopping $285,000. Her decision came shortly after the Chiefs quarterback gifted her a house worth $90 million.

