Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi decides to sell Chiefs QB's childhood home for $285,000

Randi Martin, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has placed his childhood home in Tyler, Texas, on the market for $285,000. The decision comes after Patrick, his wife, Brittany, and brother, Jackson, surprised her with a new $825,000 house in Texas.

Martin raised Patrick and Jackson in the Tyler home, which is now available for purchase. The three-bedroom house served as Patrick's base during his formative years, including his time at Whitehouse High School, where he began building the foundations.

As per the Daily Mail's report on Wednesday, Martin shared her mixed emotions.

"It's bittersweet but it's time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place to decorate and make a home and now I have a large space for those grand babies," Martin said. "There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house but it's time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!"

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade - Source: Imagn

The Tyler property was reportedly listed on Saturday. Martin has owned the home since 2006, so it witnessed Patrick's entire journey from a high school athlete to a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Inside the new house Patrick Mahomes gifted to his mother

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Randi Martin was deeply grateful when she was given her new home and posted a message for her children's act of kindness.

"Beyond grateful for my amazing family and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," Martin wrote on Instagram on March 31. "Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I'm so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here's to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!"

The new four-bedroom home is a huge upgrade from her previous home. Based on property listings, it has luxurious features such as a formal dining room, a butler's pantry and a master suite with a spa bathroom that has a floating tub. Martin labeled the gift as the "surprise of my life" in her Instagram Stories.

The childhood home being sold holds special significance in the Mahomes family story.

"Patrick is my first child, and I grew up with him basically," Martin said in February 2024, via PEOPLE. "I had him at a young age, and I don't go out saying that's the best thing to do, but it was the best thing for me just because it made me grow up."

Real estate agent Tristan X. Mosher of Coldwell Banker Apex, who's handling the sale, has pitched the home.

"A chance to own a special piece of East Texas history, the childhood home of NFL star Patrick Mahomes!" the pitch read.

The property's listing highlights its "privacy and convenience, with easy access to local shops, dining, and schools."

Martin moves on with daughter Mia to their new residence.

