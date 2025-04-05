"I prayed constantly" - Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi opens up about raising three kids alone while juggling two jobs

Patrick Mahomes’s mom, Randi, endured several parenting challenges as she brought up her three kids after her divorce from ex-husband Pat Mahomes in 2006. Being a single mom was difficult for Randi, but she offered her full support to Patrick’s dream despite that. That’s one of the reasons behind the quarterback's massive success in the league.

On Friday, Randi Mahomes organized a Q&A session for her fans on her Instagram, attracting a variety of questions. In one of the questions, a fan asked Randi: “What was it like supporting Patrick’s dreams while being a single mom?”

In her reply, Randi shed light on the struggles she faced, especially financially, in raising her three kids, Patrick, Jackson and Mia. She also confessed to working “two jobs” in order to sustain a comfortable living.

“That is a big question because being a parent, a single mom to three kids and trying to encourage each of them differently but supporting all and having a full-time job and a lot of times working two jobs, it was difficult,” Randi said.

Moving forward, Randi added how she used to constantly pray to god to guide her and her kids in the right direction, all while feeding a sense of togetherness. Concluding her statement, she further added:

“And so it was something that I prayed constantly for God to be there and guide me. But at the same time, I would encourage him to stick to each thing, learn from his mistakes, and be who he is.”

Randi Mahomes confessed to suffering financial challenges following divorce with MLB star ex-husband

Despite being married to an MLB superstar, divorcing Pat Mahomes left Randi with major financial struggles. Last year, when Randi shared her reaction to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech controversy, a user on X (formerly Twitter) invalidated her opinion because she was married to an MLB player.

"You literally married a pro athlete...you walked into money. Stay quiet,” the X user wrote.

In her reply, Randi confessed to having left the marriage with no money following her divorce from Pat Mahomes.

"And was left with none,” Randi replied.

Randi’s kids are well-versed in all the struggles she endured to ensure their success. As a token of appreciation and love, the Chiefs quarterback recently bought his mother a luxurious property.

