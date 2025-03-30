Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi embarks on new journey after receiving "surprise" gift from $90,000,000-worth Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes put a portion of his $90-million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) to good use, buying his mother Randi a new house.

Ad

On Saturday, she wrote in appreciation of this gesture by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family - especially Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and younger brother Jackson:

"Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family and my grandbabies (Sterling Skye, Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze and Golden Raye) for this incredible blessing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home! ❤️"

Ad

Photographer/content creator Valerie Alden also reacted, congratulating Randi on Instagram Stories, to which she replied:

"Surprise of my life!!!"

Randi Mahomes thanks photographer Valerie Alden for celebrating her new housing purchase

Jackson also commented on the milestone:

"live you momma!"

Jackson Mahomes reacts to mother Randi getting a new home

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shows off special quilt for Chiefs QB

Not many fans will know that Patrick Mahomes was once anything other than a premier quarterback prospect. Once upon a time, he was an aspiring baseball player, even competing in the Junior League World Series, before the gridiron happened

Ad

And that, alongside his dalliance with basketball, was the theme of a quilt his mother Randi had made. Last week, she showed the work - made up of multiple jerseys from when he was still playing baseball - on Instagram:

The caption read:

"Having a nostalgic moment…and spring break is bringing back all the memories from traveling with sports to team hangouts to tournaments. Every jersey tells a story. 🏈⚾️🏀 This quilt is a reminder of all the hard work, dedication, and dreams along the way. So proud of the journey and the memories stitched into every piece."

Ad

In the video, she said that she had given it to him sometime ago - only to ask for it back when he returned home from Texas Tech because she was afraid that he might lose it.

However, she vowed to return it to him - "maybe" - in her own words:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.