Seth Curry's mom Sonya Curry pens heartfelt tribute as Hornets guard finishes season as league's best 3-point shooter

Sonya Curry is one proud mom after her son and Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a massive accomplishment. Seth was officially the league leader in 3-point percentage, beating out big brother Steph of the Golden State Warriors.

In an Instagram post, Sonya penned a heartfelt message for his son, who remains one of the best shooters in the NBA. Seth has had a rough season playing for the Hornets, who were one of the worst teams in the league. The 34-year-old guard is playing for his hometown team, but they only won 19 games.

"I’m so proud of you @sdotcurry! You continue to excel and leave your mark on the NBA in your own way and in your own time! You have forged an impressive career through resilience and hard work! I love you!!!" Sonya wrote.

Seth Curry is the first member of his family to lead the league in 3-point percentage since his father, Dell Curry, did it in 1999 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot at 45.6%, while Dell shot at a 47.6% clip. Steph Curry, who is considered the greatest shooter ever, shot just 39.7% and has never led the league in this category.

Seth is also the second player in Charlotte Hornets history to lead the NBA in 3-point shooting. Glen Rice accomplished the feat in 1997 when he shot 47.1% from beyond the arc.

The 34-year-old guard averaged 6.5 points per game with the Hornets this season. He played 68 games, primarily coming off the bench, but with 14 starts to his name. Injuries to several players, such as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, opened up minutes for Seth.

Seth is set to become a free agent this offseason, with several teams likely interested in bringing him in for spacing and scoring. The Hornets could make some changes depending on the lottery results.

Seth Curry wants to remain with the Charlotte Hornets

Speaking to the Charlotte media for his exit interview, Seth Curry expressed his desire to continue playing for his hometown team. He loves representing the city and is hoping that he'll be signed to a new deal this offseason.

"I keep saying it means more to play for this organization and go out there and represent the city. So I would love to moving forward," Curry said.

Curry is also hoping that he'll be with the team long enough to witness the franchise have a better situation. The Hornets have a chance to change their futures if they win the lottery and get the opportunity to select Duke's Cooper Flagg.

