"Super Excited": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony hypes up the upcoming season of her show BMF on Starz

Television star and actress La La Anthony shared a glimpse of the upcoming season of her show, BMF (Black Mafia Family). On Friday, she posted the trailer for season 4 of the drama series on Instagram.
"Super excited for this one!!! Can’t stop what’s comin’. #BMF premieres June 6 on @STARZ. Who’s ready???!!!!" Anthony captioned the post.
La La Anthony plays Terry's love interest, Markisha Taylor, in the show. In Season One, viewers met Markaisha as the wife of drug supplier Boom (played by Peyton Alex Smith).
In later seasons, she crossed paths with the Flenory brothers at Pat’s (played by Wood Harris) party, where, despite being married, she caught Terry’s attention.
What is BMF about?
The official synopsis of the upcoming season of BMF, as per Starz, reads:
"BMF Season 4 continues the journey inspired by true street legends of two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who built one of the most influential syndicates in the country, Black Mafia Family. They're fighting to keep their empire and their blood."
The show premieres on June 6.
La La Anthony on juggling career, but how Kiyan comes first
La La Anthony talked about her career and life on "Richer Lives by SoFi" in April. She emphasized how important it is for her to be there for her son Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse signee like his father, Carmelo Anthony.
"I schedule everything around my son so everything around my son so whatever he has like, when I leave here I'm going to Augusta 'cause he has a basketball tournament.
"I've had to tell my manager, I've had to tell agents, I've had to tell TV show like it's my kid's birthday, it's my kid's this. I have to be there. There's no version that I'm not going to be there when it comes to my kid, i just don't play around." [13:01-13:22]
She also talked about slowing down and changing her approach to work after becoming a mother. She regrets missing moments in her son's life and has realigned her focus and priorities.
"I have missed moments because of work that, you know, sometimes I look back and regret," she said. "But for the most part, he can say that my mom's always been there for all of my moments, and my mom's always been present."
La La's proactive support for Kiyan is well known. She's doing an amazing job both as an actress and a mother.