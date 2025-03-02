Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shares 3-word reaction to Dawn Staley's latest recruit for South Carolina

Five-star Texas signee Aaliyah Crump has formed a close bond with her Montverde Academy teammate Agot Makeer, who is a five-star combo guard. The two have proven to be a deadly combo together, with both of them making the McDonald's All-American game.

When Makeer revealed that she was committing to Dawn Staley's South Carolina on Saturday, she was among the many to show some love:

"THAT'S MY ROMIEEEEE!!" wrote Aaliyah Crump in her Instagram Story.

5-star Aaliyah Crump reacts to teammate Agot Makeer committing to South Carolina (Source: Instagram/ aaliyahcrump_)

While Makeer, a South Sudanese-Canadian, has chosen to go to South Carolina, Aaliyah Crump has already signed her letter of intent to Texas last November. Crump is the No. 5 overall, while Makeer is the No. 4 overall from the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Because she just committed to South Carolina, Makeer has yet to sign her letter of intent, which means she could still flip.

The two are good friends, and both were honored by their school on Wednesday, as they received their commemorative McDonald's All-American jerseys at Montverde Academy's The Nest. A McDonald's franchisee was present to hand them their honorary jerseys, with both of them playing together for the East team for the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City on April 1.

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer all praises for five-star guard Aaliyah Crump

Texas has been after Aaliyah Crump for some time now, even when she was playing for Minnetonka last season. She led the school to the 2024 4A State Championship last season, where she averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

When she signed with Texas last November, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer had some words to describe the five-star guard as he presented her to the public as the latest Longhorns signee.

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas. She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come," said the Texas coach (via texaslonghorns.com).

When she comes to Texas, she will major in Sports Management and Marketing. She noted that she chose to go to Texas because the program "feels like home" and will allow her to "play the highest level of basketball and also receive a top-tier education."

