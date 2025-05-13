"Thanks for seeing me for me": Former Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis' mom pens heartfelt note for son in wholesome photodump

Acaden Lewis' mother shared a heartwarming post featuring him. On Tuesday, Teya Pompeo, also known as DJ Farrah Flosscett, posted pictures of herself standing beside Lewis with a bouquet in her hand. In another snap, the mother-son duo share a hug. She also posted clips from their time at a restaurant.

Ad

Pompeo expressed her gratitude to her son for understanding and seeing her for who she is.

"When you’re on the outside baby and you can’t get in, I’ll show u you’re so much better than you know 💘💘 DC to PHILLY to Anywhere🔮🌍✈️🚆🚢 You celebrated me and my love for you in all my fav kinda love language ways. Thanks for seeing me for me kid 🥹 I sososo ❣️ being ma 'Dukes'," Pompeo captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

It wasn't the first time Pompeo expressed her support and love for her son, as she also celebrated Lewis' commitment to Vilanova on May 1.

She shared pictures of herself and Lewis in a Wildcats jersey.

"WE COMMITTED ✌🏽✌🏾 @novambb: we been throwing them V's up, must be destiny. PHILLY WE OTW! I can finally exhale 🙏🏽🥹 This wildcat scenario before & after has CRAZY meant to be energy 🐾🐾♟️," Pompeo captioned.

Ad

Lewis committed to Kentucky in November, but decommitted on April 10, shortly after the Wildcats added former Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe. His exit leaves Kentucky with two 2025 recruits: Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.

Lewis is Villanova's second 2025 recruit, alongside former Florida State commit Nico Onyekwere.

Acaden Lewis' connection with Villanova goes back to his sophomore year

In an interview with ESPN, Acaden Lewis talked about his connection with Villanova, which developed when he transferred to Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C. for his sophomore season.

Ad

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis said on May 1. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

At Sidwell Friends, Lewis averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He also led the team to the state finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More