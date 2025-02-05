"That was my way to not have to pay to get into the games": L.A. Dodgers' Mookie Betts reveals how he attended his high school football games

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, a standout athlete in high school, excelled in multiple sports. However, his connection to football at Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee, was not what most would expect. Instead of suiting up on the field, Betts took on the role of the team's water boy—a decision rooted in a simple motivation.

"That was my way to not have to pay to get into the games," Betts said. Because a lot of my friends play so that was my way to not have to pay to get into the games. Kick it to watch the game and I get to stay in there watch the game then I didn't have no pride like I'm giving my boys water."

Despite his love for sports, Betts' mother did not allow him to play football. Still, he remained deeply involved with the team, attending every game and practice throughout his four years at Overton.

"I was water boy all four years, so I went to practices, every game, didn't miss a game all four years," Betts told ESPN.

While football wasn't in the cards, Mookie Betts excelled in basketball. As a senior, he averaged 14.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, earning MVP honors in his district.

"Everything I played, I kind of found a way to be pretty good at. My mom always said, 'If you're not good at something, then don't do it.'"

His natural athleticism ultimately led him to baseball, where Red Sox area scout Danny Watkins quickly recognized his potential.

“The one thing that I noticed about Mook was number one, he was extremely comfortable on the field,” Watkins said. “He could do just about anything without very much effort. I kind of got drawn to him, just watching how comfortable he was on the field."

Mookie Betts' return to Topps autographs and Dodgers' bold position change for 2025

For the first time in a decade, Topps' 2024 Diamond Icons set will feature autographs from Mookie Betts, making it a major moment for collectors. This release follows Topps’ collaboration with a third-party tech company to introduce liquid silver and gold 3D-style cards.

Betts' last licensed autograph in a Topps product was in 2015 Opening Day, and finding any from that year is rare. A search for “Mookie Betts Topps autographed cards” on eBay mainly turns up options from 2014 or earlier. This new release is also significant, as it marks his first licensed autograph in a Dodgers uniform, following his 2020 trade from the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are making headlines with a surprising move for the 2025 season—shifting Betts from the outfield to shortstop. A six-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder, Betts has long expressed interest in playing infield.

Dodgers insider Mitchell explained the rationale behind the move (per Sporting News):

“First, he likes playing on the dirt, since it’s the position he first held as a youth player in the sport. Second, both he and the team believe it keeps him fresher, since he can minimize his in-game running. Third, he believes that he can be a big-league caliber shortstop, and successfully make the kind of mid-career transition that is virtually unheard of in the history of the sport.”

Entering his 12th MLB season at age 32, Mookie Betts remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2032.

