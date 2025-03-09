"The atmosphere is crazy, the fans are crazy": Cameron Boozer shares which Duke game he's most looking forward to in the upcoming season 

Cameron Boozer has played in big games before, but arguably nothing compares to what’s coming. As one of the top players in the country, he could have chosen any college but following in his father’s footsteps at Duke just felt right. Speaking on "The Brotherhood Podcast," Boozer shared his excitement for the upcoming season:

“The atmosphere is crazy, the fans are crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it."

Boozer hasn’t played a game for Duke yet, but he already knows which matchup he’s looking forward to the most. Boozer shared his excitement about facing North Carolina, Duke’s biggest rival:

“I walked into the UNC game, and everyone was just screaming. It was crazy. I've never seen anything like it,” Boozer said. “Never in my whole life.”

The Duke-UNC rivalry is one of the most intense in all of sports. The teams have battled for decades, and their games always bring out loud crowds and high emotions.

Cameron Boozer can’t wait for his first Duke-UNC rivalry game

Cameron Boozer understands what it means to play in big games. His father was part of Duke’s 2001 national championship team, so he grew up hearing about the rivalry. Now, he’ll get to be part of it.

Playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium will be a moment Boozer has dreamed about. The Cameron Crazies, Duke’s student section, are known for making the arena one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.

Cameron Boozer also knows the history of the rivalry. Duke and UNC have produced NBA stars like Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Michael Jordan, and Vince Carter. Every game between these two schools is filled with pressure, and Boozer is ready to take on that challenge.

Duke’s young stars, including Boozer, will have to step up when they face North Carolina. With a national audience watching, the game will be one of the biggest moments of the season.

With his freshman season about to take off, Cameron Boozer is ready to get into a Blue Devil's jersey. When Duke takes the court against UNC, he knows exactly what to expect - a packed house and a loud crowd.

