“They really click”: Carlos Boozer’s son Cayden Boozer shares his thoughts on watching the Duke Blue Devils this season

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are set to continue their two-time NBA All-Star father Carlos Boozer’s legacy at Duke. The twin brothers have signed with the Blue Devils.

On February 28, the two appeared on Duke Basketball’s YouTube channel. As high school seniors about to transition into a new phase in their basketball careers, they discussed their experiences on "The Brotherhood Podcast." They shared their high school journey with Columbus, discussed their decision to join Duke, and engaged with fans by answering questions.

While talking about watching the Duke Blue Devils playing, Cayden Boozer talks about what he thinks makes the team unique.

“From an outside perspective, obviously, we went to the UNC game and like the camaraderie of the team. They look like they really click, and you can see that when they're playing defence and how they've been sharing the ball, especially recently, you know,” said the 6-foot-5 point-guard.

“They put up 110 points in the last game, which is—it's just—crazy for a college game that's only 40 minutes. That's usually slowed down, but the fact that they've been able to seems like improve each and every game. I don't see a team beating them in the national championship, to be honest, and I know it's a little bit biased, but yeah, they just looked really good this year.” (Timestamp: 10:03 - 10:33)

The brothers have been keeping up with the team. Both of them are already dedicated to it. They believe in Duke and that their current form could win a national championship.

Cayden Boozer Joins Recruitment Effort for Top Prospect Nate Ament

No. 4 overall prospect Nate Ament has narrowed his college choices to five schools—Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee. His decision has sparked conversation among basketball fans. Amidst this, Cayden Boozer took to Instagram and posted a ‘Let’s Go Duke!’ GIF under Ament’s post.

He also added a comment,

"Hmmm I think I like … DUKE," to persuade Ament to join the Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer via Instagram

Cayden has actively helped Duke’s recruiting efforts by reaching out to top prospects. While Ament’s decision is still pending, Duke is currently favored with a 26.1% chance, according to On3’s prediction.

If he commits, he would be Duke’s fourth five-star prospect in the 2025 class, joining twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Shelton Henderson. Ament’s decision could shape Duke’s future lineup, but his final choice remains uncertain.

