”This my year”: Georgia Bulldogs enrollee Isaiah Gibson shares a message as he gets named as one of the top CFB freshmen to look out for this season 

Georgia Bulldogs freshman Isaiah Gibson is already making headlines before stepping onto the field for his first college season. The Warner Robins, Georgia, native was recently recognized by CBS Sports as one of the top freshmen to watch this spring. Wasting no time embracing the spotlight, Gibson shared the honor on social media, confidently declaring,

“I swear to God this my year 💯.”

Ranked seventh in the "EDGE" category on the list, Gibson joins elite prospects such as quarterback Bryce Underwood (Michigan) and wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Texas). The accompanying post features two athletes, including a Michigan player presumed to be Underwood and another clad in all-black football gear.

Gibson’s recognition comes as no shock. At 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, he was the top-ranked edge rusher and the No. 14 overall recruit in the 247Sports 2025 rankings. His high school dominance, highlighted by 17 sacks in his junior season, drew comparisons to elite pass rushers like Dallas Turner.

Initially committed to USC, Isaiah Gibson flipped his decision in June, opting for Georgia after head coach Kirby Smart and his staff emphasized their track record in player development and NFL preparation.

“With Georgia, anything is possible,” Gibson told On3. “Georgia is just a great place. The overall way that coach Smart runs the program, I feel like it is amazing. It’s remarkable, honestly. There is a lot I like about Georgia. I have always had them high on my list. They prepare you to be your best. Georgia puts players into the NFL.”

Joining an already formidable defense under coordinator Glenn Schumann, Isaiah Gibson will play alongside top recruits like linebacker Zayden Walker and defensive tackles Christian Garrett and Stephon Shivers. With the Bulldogs losing key pass rushers like Chazz Chambliss to the NFL, Gibson could make an immediate impact in Athens.

Freshman edge rusher Isaiah Gibson is already making an impression at Georgia. A five-star recruit and the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the 2025 class, Gibson can play both outside linebacker and defensive end.

His skill set has drawn early comparisons to Mykel Williams, another Georgia native and former five-star recruit who is projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

CBS Sports’ Will Backus highlighted Gibson’s potential impact, noting that Georgia’s need at EDGE could open the door for immediate playing time.

“Gibson also arrives at a big position of need for Georgia, which lost key EDGE Chaz Chambliss to the NFL Draft. “Gabe Harris is expected to step up for the Bulldogs, but he isn’t the kind of player that will dominate snaps to the point that Gibson will be kept off the field. Given Gibson’s athletic profile, Georgia can also experiment with moving Gibson around. With that kind of versatility, he should carve out a nice Year 1 role on a national title contender.”

Isaiah Gibson isn’t the only highly touted freshman on campus. He and fellow five-star recruit Elijah Griffin are already enrolled, preparing for their first season with the Bulldogs.

They headline Georgia’s No. 2-ranked 2025 recruiting class, which also includes four-star EDGE prospects Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. Spring practice kicks off next Tuesday, with the annual G-Day game set for April 12.

