Which team has the least picks in the 2025 NFL Draft? All you need to know

More than two months remain until the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Philadelphia Eagles' 40–22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX finalized the first-round draft order.

In this year's draft, the Tennessee Titans, following a 3-14 season, have the first overall pick. The Cleveland Browns have the second pick, followed by the New York Giants in third place, the New England Patriots in fourth and the Jacksonville Jaguars in fifth. The Eagles are slated to select last in the first and second rounds following their Super Bowl victory.

With three picks, the Minnesota Vikings are presently projected to have the fewest selections in the 2025 NFL draft, followed by the Arizona Cardinals with five.

The picks used to select QB J.J McCarthy and OLB Dallas Turner with the 10th and 17th overall picks in the first round in 2024 was acquired by Minnesota in exchange for its second-, third- and fourth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft.

In the May 2023 trade for Za'Darius Smith, the team also sent the Cleveland Browns its sixth and seventh round picks in the 2025 draft.

The franchise only has three picks left in the April draft: two fifth-round selections and one first-round pick. The NFL has not disclosed compensatory picks or provided a date for their announcement, but NFL.com understands that the team is anticipated to earn an additional third-round compensatory pick.

How many picks do each NFL team own in the 2025 draft?

The full number of picks available to each NFL franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft is shown here. Remember that this list will alter over the next couple of weeks as compensatory picks have not yet been given out.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 picks

2) New England Patriots - 9 picks

3) Carolina Panthers - 9 picks

4) Chicago Bears - 9 picks

5) Cleveland Browns - 9 picks

6) Las Vegas Raiders - 8 picks

7) New Orleans Saints - 8 picks

8) New York Jets - 8 picks

9) Pittsburgh Steelers - 8 picks

10) San Francisco 49ers - 8 picks

11) Buffalo Bills - 8 picks

12) Washington Commanders - 7 picks

13) Tennessee Titans - 7 picks

14) Philadelphia Eagles - 7 picks

15) Baltimore Ravens - 7 picks

16) Denver Broncos - 7 picks

17) Green Bay Packers - 7 picks

18) Indianapolis Colts - 7 picks

19) Kansas City Chiefs - 7 picks

20) Los Angeles Chargers - 7 picks

21) Miami Dolphins - 7 picks

22) New York Giants - 7 picks

23) Seattle Seahawks - 6 picks

24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 6 picks

25) Atlanta Falcons - 6 picks

26) Cincinnati Bengals - 6 picks

27) Dallas Cowboys - 6 picks

28) Detroit Lions - 6 picks

29) Houston Texans - 6 picks

30) Los Angeles Rams - 6 picks

31) Arizona Cardinals - 5 picks

32) Minnesota Vikings - 3 picks

