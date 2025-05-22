"To have a legend take time to break down my film": Bill Belichick's QB recruit Travis Burgess raves about UNC

Loganville (Ga.) quarterback Travis Burgess has committed to North Carolina, giving coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels a major win on the recruiting trail. Burgess, a high three-star signal caller and state champion, chose UNC over top programs including Auburn, NC State and Wisconsin.

Now the 15th commitment in the Tar Heels’ 2026 class, Burgess pointed to Belichick’s personal investment in his development as the decisive factor.

"Coach Belichick took me in the office and went over my film play by play with me, and to have a legend take time to break down my film and personally talk to me about a plan to develop me is what really helped me make the decision after talking to my mom and dad,” Burgess told On3.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound passer praised the legendary coach’s hands-on approach and long-term vision for the program.

“Coach Belichick is building something special in Chapel Hill,” Burgess said. “In the next year or two, he’s going to turn this around—and I want to help make that happen. I want to be part of that legacy. The TB legacy continues. Go Tar Heels.”

Burgess, who visited Chapel Hill multiple times this year, described his interactions with Belichick and the UNC staff as surreal.

“Meeting Coach Belichick in person was incredible,” he said. “To have someone who coached Tom Brady watch my film and offer me a scholarship—out of all the QBs in the 2026 class—that’s a highlight of my high school career.”

With a deep belief in the program’s upward trajectory, Burgess emphasized his excitement about shaping UNC’s future as its potential quarterback leader.

Travis Burgess impressed by UNC’s staff and vision

Travis Burgess, the No. 24 quarterback in the nation per On3, left his most recent trip to Chapel Hill in April feeling fully aligned with North Carolina’s direction under Bill Belichick.

“Everyone was so professional and knowledgeable,” Burgess said, reflecting on the visit. “Having Coach Belichick personally review my film and give direct feedback was incredible. The offensive staff included me in everything—it was unbelievable.”

Burgess, a standout junior at Loganville High School (Ga.), showed why UNC prioritized him. Last season, he completed 60 percent of his throws for 2,225 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions, while also rushing for 596 yards and four scores.

With his commitment, Burgess hopes to continue a strong quarterback tradition at UNC. Since 2019, Tar Heel quarterbacks have consistently produced over 2,400 passing yards and 15 touchdowns per season.

Sam Howell recorded 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdowns in three seasons, followed by Drake Maye’s 7,929 yards and 63 scores in two years. In 2024, Jacolby Criswell led the offense with 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before Burgess suits up, Belichick is expected to hand the reins to South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, who posted 2,559 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

