"Told u (Stephen) Curry was gon fry them": SMU-bound Jermaine O'Neal Jr. hypes up Golden State Warriors star's clutch performance vs. Grizzlies 

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., a four-star prospect from the Class of 2025, hyped Stephen Curry's performance against the Grizzlies on Instagram. On Tuesday, House of Highlights posted highlights from the Golden State Warriors vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The highlights show two three-pointers from NBA star Curry, which helped the Warriors win.

Ad

"CURRY 2 CLUTCH 3s TO BEAT GRIZZLIES IN PLAY-IN. 🍿🔥 STEPH AND JIMMY COMBINED FOR 75 PTS. 🤯🤯," the post's caption read.

Ad

Trending

O'Neal Jr. shared it on his Instagram story and praised Stephen Curry for his performance. He tagged his teammate Christopher Nwuli, who is a senior power forward for Dynamic Prep. Alluding to a discussion about the game between the two, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. wrote:

"told u curry was gon fry them boys 😂 @nwuli.christopher."

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. via Instagram

Stephen Curry scored 37 points to help the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 121-116 in their play-in game on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler contributed 38 points. Curry and Butler combined for 75 of the team’s total score.

Ad

Golden State was ahead by 20 in the first half. But Memphis made a comeback in the third quarter, thanks to Ja Morant, who finished with 27 points and nine assists. He rolled his ankle late in the third but managed to return to play in the fourth.

The Grizzlies briefly took the lead, but Curry hit two big three-pointers in the final minutes to swing the game back in Golden State’s favor. A five-second violation on Memphis with 5.4 seconds left ended their last chance to tie the game.

Ad

With this win, the Warriors move on to face the second-seeded Rockets. The Grizzlies will get one more shot at the playoffs against the loser of the Kings vs. Mavericks game.

Jermaine O’Neal Jr. signs NIL deal with father’s agency

SMU signee Jermaine O’Neal Jr. has signed an NIL representation deal with Valor Sports Agency. The company is founded by his father, six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal. According to the On3 Class of 2025 rankings, the 6-foot-5 small forward ranks an overall No. 93 and No. 21 among the small forwards. O’Neal Jr. recently led Dynamic Prep to the Chipotle Nationals final, averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

The NIL agreement follows a standout season under his father’s coaching. Valor Sports, launched in November, also represents NBA players like Justin Holiday. The move marks a beginning as O’Neal Jr. prepares for his college career at SMU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More