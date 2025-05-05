Top Illinois freshman Brady Pettigrew shows off his skills at Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam

The AAU season has begun, and high school players across the country are seeking to impress college and other coaches. One of them is freshman Brady Pettigrew, the No. 1 recruit from Illinois. The No. 15-overall ranked prospect from the Class of 2028 was in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam from Friday to Saturday.

Ad

Playing for the Meanstreats EYBL, Pettigrew impressed many with his shooting skills. Sports Center Next posted highlights of the guard on Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Brady Pettigrew led his team to a perfect 3-0 record at the event's pool phase before facing off against other pool winners. They were part of the Zach Randolph division's Pool E and topped the group after two days of play before continuing their winning ways in the playoffs.

Their first game was against WM Premier 3SGB on Friday, with Brady Pettigrew and Co. pulling off a dominant 58-27 win. Their next Pool E games both happened on Saturday, where they won 66-46 against the Ohio Buckets 2028.

Ad

Meanstreats EYBL ended pool play against Martin Brothers - UA Rise and won 69-46. As they topped Pool E, they then headed to the Plassman Athletic Center for the event's playoffs. They started their elimination bracket campaign against Pool D winners IE Team Indiana 2028, which they defeated 40-56.

Pettigrew and Co's next opponents were Swish 2028 MHC, the winners of Pool H, whom they beat 45-33. They then took on Pool B winners Team Herro EYBL, Miami Heat star and AAU legend Tyler Herro's AAU team. Meanstreats EYBL won the game as well, 57-38, taking home the Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam Zach Randolph division title.

Ad

Brady Pettigrew already has at least six college offers after his freshman year

Being the No. 1-ranked player in Illinois, a state that has produced several legendary players like Derrick Rose, Brady Pettigrew, already has several big collegiate offers following his freshman year with Bolingbrook High School.

The freshman star has received scholarship offers from at least six schools, including Nevada, Western Illinois, Northern Illinois, Valparaiso, Illinois, and Penn State. After his impressive AAU season, more schools are expected to reach out to him.

As he is still only a freshman in high school, no clear favorite has come out, with bigger schools expected to reach out in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More