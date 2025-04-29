2X NBA All Star Zach Randolph provides unhinged motivation to daughter Mackenly Randolph

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:52 GMT
2X NBA All Star Zach Randolph provides unhinged motivation to daughter Mackenly Randolph
2X NBA All Star Zach Randolph provides unhinged motivation to daughter Mackenly Randolph. (Credits: IMAGN)

Two-time NBA All-Star Zach Randolph motivated his daughter Mackenly Randolph. On Tuesday, the former NBA player shared a post featuring a picture of him and his daughter on his Instagram story.

He tagged his daughter's handle and included a motivational message in the caption.

"the grind don't stop keep working champ💪💯🏀"
Zach Randolph motivated his daughter on his IG story. (Credits: IG/@macbo50)
Zach Randolph motivated his daughter on his IG story. (Credits: IG/@macbo50)

Mackenly Randolph is a rising talent in women's basketball, a freshman for the Louisville Cardinals who played her first March Madness this year. Zach Randolph's motivational post addressed her daughter's first tournament loss as the Cardinals fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 85-70 in the second round of the Regional 3 in Birmingham.

Mackenly played six minutes, providing rest for the starters. In Randolph's shared photo, Z-Bo consoles his heartbroken daughter. Zach is a two-time All-Star (2010, 2013), 2004's Most Improved Player, and his jersey is retired by the Memphis Grizzlies. His daughter benefits from coaching by the late Kobe Bryant's influence.

Zach Randolph's daughter Mackenly Randolph reveals her experience playing under coach Kobe Bryant

Mackenly Randolph is one of the few lucky girls who got to play under Kobe Bryant as their coach. The Cardinals freshman moved to California after her father was hired by the Sacramento Kings in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Mar. 11, Mackenly recalled an incident where the late Lakers legend called her father to let her join his daughter Gigi Bryant's team.

"Kobe called my dad, and he was like, ‘We would love for Mack to have a place,’” she told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘What the heck, no way Kobe Bryant really wants me to come."
Later, the Cardinals' rookie revealed the strict training regime that the Black Mamba made the team members follow.

"We trained with him every day, and mind you, we were middle schoolers and he’s getting us up at 6 AM,” Randolph said. “We’re doing sand lifts, we’re doing lifting workouts in the summer.”

Mackenly Randolph has had a great career at the varsity level. She played for the Sierra Canyon and by the time she graduated, she was the only second girl to make the All-American team.

Edited by William Paul
