Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza challenges fans to identify mystery food on social media

Tajh Ariza, the son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-8 forward from Westchester in Los Angeles shared a challenge for fans on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted a picture of a mystery dish and asked fans to identify the food item.

Ariza asked: "Who know(s) what this is 😂🇯🇵"

Ariza also added a poll with a "Yes" and "No" option to know the hoops fans' opinions. Most fans seemed to know the mystery item, as over 55% of users voted yes.

Tajh Ariza's Westchester Comets met Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth Chancellors in the semifinals of the CIF Division II boys state tournament tournament. Ariza and Co. were on a high, having beaten Chatsworth during last month's CIF City Open Section Division final. However, Alijah avenged the loss, winning 75-61 and knocking Westchester out of the tournament.

Tajh Ariza named Player of the Year alongside Alijah Arenas for CIF All-City Open Division

Tajh Ariza led his team to a victory against Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth in the CIF City Open Section Division final last month. He was also crucial in Westchester's run to the Division II state semifinals. The five-star recruit earned the Player of the Year award alongside Alijah Arenas for his outstanding play.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Kansas are the front-runners in the race to acquire Ariza.

As a junior, he has a long time before he is expected to make his decision. According to On3, USC has a 56.4% chance of landing him. UCLA, California and Oregon are far behind with 4.5%, 3.8% and 3.2% chances, respectively.

Ariza, a five-star prospect, is ranked No. 6 in 247Sports' rankings and No. 14 by ESPN.

Where do you think he will go? Let us know your thoughts below.

